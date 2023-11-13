MLB Rumors: Latest Shohei Ohtani update opens major doors
This new tidbit about Shohei Ohtani's preferences could shake up free agency.
By Kristen Wong
As the saying goes, quality over geography.
Despite reports earlier this year that Shohei Ohtani preferred to stay on the West Coast, it would appear that the two-way phenom values something more: Winning.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Ohtani is "probably less concerned about geography" and "more concerned about the quality of the team he is going to."
This was always hypothesized considering Ohtani's quote, "It sucks to lose", back in July, but now teams have more substantive knowledge of Ohtani's preferences this winter. He reportedly wants to win more than he wants to enjoy 70-degree weather all year round.
Shohei Ohtani values winning more than location in future team
The Angels failed to make the postseason in each of Ohtani's six seasons. They also failed to post a winning record in any of those seasons. One would imagine that after all that hardship and grief, Ohtani, the true competitor that he is, would want to go somewhere he can dominate the league and maybe even win a ring next year.
So, which teams jump up in their probability of landing the superstar?
Morosi noted that Ohtani could be intrigued about playing for the Braves, which should cause every other NL East team to shudder in fear. If he indeed wants to win, the Braves, who have won over 100 games in each of the past two seasons, topped the division in the last six seasons, and won the World Series two years ago, would be the team to join.
Other teams who thought they may be out of the Ohtani sweepstakes are suddenly back in. The Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees, Astros -- each could have a realistic shot at reeling in the albatross and will no doubt spend the offseason cramming their rich legacies and historical achievements down Ohtani's throat.
It's worth noting that both the Yankees and Phillies already have designated hitters set to return next year. Still, the GMs of those teams would have to be insane not to at least entertain a move for Ohtani. With this newfound information about Ohtani's preferences, the entire East Coast is licking its lips...