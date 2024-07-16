A Dodgers trade package for Tarik Skubal that the Tigers couldn't refuse
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again in the conversation for a World Series title. However, their starting rotation has been completely decimated by injuries. Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler are all on the injured list, though Glasnow is close to returning.
But even with Glasnow on his way back, the Dodgers are going to need some help in the rotation if they want to make a push in October. The Detroit Tigers haven't made left-hander Tarik Skubal available, but the Dodgers hope to make Scott Harris an offer he can't refuse.
Skubal is 10-3 this season with a 2.41 ERA in 19 starts and he has punched out 140 batters.
A Dodgers-Tigers trade that would break baseball
This is a trade that would give the Dodgers a legitimate ace to go with Glasnow and Yamamoto when they both return. Los Angeles would become an instant title contender with Skubal added to that rotation. They also might have a chance to run down the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League.
As for Detroit, they would receive a boatload of prospects from a rich farm system. Kyle Hurt and Landon Knack have already tasted the Major Leagues this season. Knack has a fastball that peaks at about 96 mph, while Hurt can touch 97-99 with his.
Nick Frasso's fastball can top out at 100 MPH and his changeup sits in the mid 80s with fading and sinking action. He also has a mid 80s sweeper.
The Dodgers like Noah Miller's defense, which includes soft hands and a strong and accurate arm. He's also a switch-hitter with bat speed from both sides of plate and has the patience to take walks.
This would be a very well-balanced trade for both teams. The Dodgers would be getting a reliable rotation arm that could help them make a deep run in the postseason, while the Tigers would be getting a ton of young prospects with high upside that can help them potentially get close to contending in a few years.