A Yankees-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal that includes Spencer Jones and more
For the longest time this year, the Detroit Tigers weren't listening to any trade offers for their Cy Young hopeful ace, Tarik Skubal.
But when teams like the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers began showing real interest in acquiring Skubal, the Tigers were willing to listen. But, the Tigers had certain players that were required to begin any of these conversations.
For the Yankees, it was Spencer Jones, the team's second-ranked prospect. New York initially refused to include Jones in any deal, but as the days have gone by, MLB insider Bob Nightengale is reporting that they've had a change of heart.
"The Yankees, for the first time, are willing to include No. 1 prospect Spencer Jones in a trade for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet or Tigers Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal," Nightengale wrote.
While Jones would just be the beginning of a potential Tarik Skubal trade, it's the start that the Yankees need to get the ball rolling.
A Yankees-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal that includes top prospect and more
Skubal, 27, has pitched like the best pitcher in the league this year. He holds an ERA of 2.41 and a WHIP well below 1.00. Skubal ranks among the league's best in nearly every stat on his Baseball Savant chart.
Acquiring him would mean paying for the most expensive player on the market because he comes with multiple more years of team control as well as the potential to win multiple Cy Young awards.
A deal for Skubal starts with Jones and ends with three more of the Yankees' top 10 prospects.
Jones and Lombard Jr. come as two of the Yankees' best position players in their farm system. Jones is slashing .237/.317/.403 on the season with double-digit doubles and home runs. Lombard, 19, is slashing .231/.351/.345 in Low-A as a teenager. His potential is incredible, but he's still quite young.
Hampton and Selvidge are two of New York's best pitching prospects. Hampton has a 3.65 ERA in 116 professional innings. He's shown an electric arsenal with average command. Selvidge, a lefty, has shown multiple plus pitches with above average command. He has a 4.25 ERA in 16 starts this season.
If there is any way at all for the Yankees to acquire Skubal, they need to go for it. Skubal is a generational talent who doesn't come around quite often. He could be the piece that pushes the Yankees over the top.