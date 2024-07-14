A Braves-White Sox trade for Joc Pederson's least-favorite player and more
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves rotation features three All-Star starting pitchers. This is all despite Spencer Strider being out for the season with an elbow injury. However, as the Atlanta rotation succeeds, the lineup hasn't lived up to their 2023 standards.
Some of that can be blamed on the injuries to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. Atlanta's outfield is not what is used to be, especially without Harris II. The Braves re-signed Eddie Rosario, who was let go by the Washington Nationals. Adam Duvall has not yet found his 2023 form. Jarred Kelenic can only do so much.
Alex Anthopoulos has some decision to make at the trade deadline. Considering the amount of talent on the Braves roster even without Acuña Jr. and Strider, Anthopoulos doesn't have the option to punt. He should add some starting pitching depth, and an outfielder or two. The last time Acuña Jr. was hurt, Anthopoulos added four outfielders to the mix, which included Rosario, Duvall and Joc Pederson. They also won the World Series that year.
The Braves front office is secretive by nature. Anthopoulos reveals news by press release, rather than through a well-known insider.
Braves can add one outfielder Joc Pederson hates, and a pitcher to boot
In May of 2022, Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson got into a pregame altercation over fantasy football. Since then, Pederson has doubled down and said he would 'pimp slap' Pham the next time he saw him. Whether Joc was joking or not, it's clear these two players do not like each other.
Pederson, of course, won a World Series with the Braves in 2021. Now with the Diamondbacks, he is unlikely to be traded at the deadline as Arizona is right in the NL Wild Card mix. Pham is a likely trade target, though, as is his teammate Erick Fedde. This is where Anthopoulos comes in.
Because Pham is a free agent at the end of the season, he doesn't have a tremendous amount of value. Fedde is under contract through 2025, however. Combined, these two players should net the White Sox two top-15 prospects, and I'm being generous to the Braves.
Alvarez has made plenty of noise in Gwinnett of late, and could be called up before the season is over. Orlando Arcia is not performing up to par at shortstop, but trading Alvarez to acquire a starting outfielder and rotation pitcher makes a ton of sense for Anthopoulos. Dodd, meanwhile, can slide right into the back end of the Braves rotation.
As much as Pederson might hate Pham, the Braves have no real loyalty to the former World Series champ while he's not on the roster. This trade would be a win-win for both sides.