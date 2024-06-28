An updated Dodgers-Blue Jays trade for the best Mookie Betts replacement
The Toronto Blue Jays may find themselves in the position to sell at the trade deadline. They sit six games under .500 and 6.5 games out of the last AL Wild Card spot. Baseball Reference gives them just a 1.9 percent chance of making the postseason.
With this in mind, the Blue Jays may have to sell on their stars, and it might not be the worst idea. MLB insider Jon Heyman touched on this in his recent article for the New York Post.
"They aren’t going to want to trade Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. with both having another year to go before free agency. But word is, past long-term negotiations with both stars never came close to agreement. And folks who know the pair believe the Jays have little to no chance to lock up Bichette, and maybe only a slightly better chance with Guerrero."
A Dodgers-Blue Jays trade that upgrades the LA infield in the biggest way
The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with filling a hole left by the Mookie Betts injury that they haven't been able to patch. If Bichette becomes available, the Dodgers could build one of the better infields in baseball by adding him before the deadline.
Recently, I pitched a trade idea that would send three Dodgers prospects to the Blue Jays for Bichette, but we need to do a bit of a revision with the news breaking that the Blue Jays may not be able to extend him even if they keep him.
This trade looks strikingly similar to my last one, where the Dodgers are sending Josue De Paula and Trey Sweeney to the Blue Jays. The main difference is this one swaps out Landon Knack and swaps in Justin Wrobleski.
Knack has since been moved back to the big leagues and he's showing that he belongs there right now. The Dodgers would likely want to hold onto him at all costs, especially since the Blue Jays are losing their leverage with the shortstop.
Wrobleski is a 23 year old left handed pitcher that has shown he's MLB ready as well. He holds a 3.22 ERA in over 70 innings this season, mostly spent at Double-A. He will be big league ready by the end of the season.
The interesting part of the Dodgers acquiring a star like Bichette is that it allows them to get flexible with their defense. They could run Bichette and Betts up the middle, or they could move Betts back out to the outfield. There are plenty of options there with a trade like this, but the biggest idea is upgrading their offense and holding down shortstop while Betts is out.