A Cubs-Blue Jays trade to send Vladimir Guerrero Jr. into NL Central pennant race
The Chicago Cubs find themselves in one of the more competitive division races in all of baseball. The NL Central is led by the 38-26 Milwaukee Brewers. The next four teams, including the Cubs, are separated by one single game.
After dropping three straight games to the Reds, Chicago's projected playoff chances have dropped to 38.3 percent, per Baseball Reference. That's down 18 percent in the last week and nearly 50 percent in the last 30 days.
If they want to right the ship before it's too late, they'll need to make a big splash. They have holes on offense, with a power hitting first baseman being at the top of their priorities. With rumors connecting the Cubs to Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, there could be a sneaky third option on the table: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
A Cubs-Blue Jays trade that gives Chicago the power hitter of their dreams
Obviously, a trade for such a star like Guerrero Jr. will be massive. He's under contract for one more year after this season, just 25 years old and likely hasn't even entered his prime yet. Not only that, but he's seemingly finding his stride again, slashing .345/.406/.621 with four extra base hits in 29 at bats in June.
As I said, massive trade package.
The trade starts with cubs third baseman Christopher Morel, who's flashed some serious potential for Chicago the last few years, leading the team in home runs with 12. Morel's had a down year by his standards, but he's under contract for the foreseeable future and serves as an immediate MLB-ready replacement for Vladdy. Oh, and he's just 24 years old. .
Cubs fans won't be delighted to have to lose Morel, but they're getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the opportunity to extend him long term. Beggers can't be choosers.
The trade continues with a top-10 prospect, albeit one that will likely drop in the rankings at the next update because Michael Arias is no longer a starting pitcher. Relievers are valued lower than starters, meaning he could see a drop in the rankings. Arias does have an electric arm and high leverage potential if he stays in and around the zone.
The next prospect included in the deal is Brennen Davis, a 24-year-old outfielder with incredible power potential. He's getting a bit on the older side of prospects and he hasn't yet put the pieces together, but all the aspects of a starting outfielder are there. The Blue Jays would love him in this deal.
The last piece is the Cubs' 30th-ranked prospect, Yohendrick Pinango. Pinango is a well rounded prospect that doesn't have game breaking potential, but he has the ability to be a rotational outfielder down the line.
Acquiring Guerrero Jr. would boost the Cubs playoffs odds tremendously. They desperately need a kickstart their year back in the right direction before it's too late. If they wait too long, they could see their entire season go down the drain before they even make a move.