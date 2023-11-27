5 front office execs on the hot seat if 2023 MLB Winter Meetings go wrong
The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings are just over a week away. Expect free agency to pick up, with some executives under fire to make a move.
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays cannot afford a poor MLB Winter Meetings
The Toronto Blue Jays are a mess. Ross Atkins decided against firing manager John Schneider despite some questionable decisions which led to Toronto's early playoff absence. The Jays are loaded with young talent, but thus far have yet to convert that into postseason success.
Atkins has some decisions to make. Matt Chapman is a free agent, but had a down 2023 by his standards. Is he worth an expensive new contract, or should they let him walk? Bo Bichette was mentioned in trade talks last week, though it's unclear how serious those were. Bichette was specifically linked to the Cubs, which doesn't make a lot of sense given Dansby Swanson currently mans the shortstop position in Chicago.
“I’m of the opinion that any Bichette trade is unlikely. What the Blue Jays are likely doing is listening to any trade inquiries for Bichette, something every team does with any of its players," Robert Murray said last week. "Perhaps the Blue Jays get blown away with an offer that entices them to move on from the star infielder. But the price to acquire Bichette, who’s signed affordably the next two seasons, figures to be high and could make a deal tough to facilitate,"
Hyun-Jin Ryu is also a free agent, and the Jays have been linked to most high-profile starters including Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani cannot pitch in 2024, but he is a shiny toy Toronto would love to feature at Rogers Centre.
Atkins really can't afford to screw this up again.