5 front office execs on the hot seat if 2023 MLB Winter Meetings go wrong
The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings are just over a week away. Expect free agency to pick up, with some executives under fire to make a move.
By Mark Powell
2023 MLB Winter Meetings are essential for the New York Yankees
Brian Cashman made some rather loud comments at the GM Meetings in Arizona just after the World Series ended. Cashman defended his organization's recent moves despite failing to make the playoffs last season. He also seemingly called out the fanbase, and any inclination that they rely too heavily on analytics.
"I think we have good baseball people, whether they're pro scouts, whether they're coaches, whether they're managers, whether they're the general manager, whether they're analytics guys, I think we have good people," said Cashman. "I'm getting permission requests all over the place. We just lost our bench coach to the Mets as a manager. I've got analytics guys trying to be poached to other clubs right now. Our player development program, no different than other places. But again, reinforcement that we got good people. I'm proud of our people and I'm proud of our process. It doesn't mean we're firing on all cylinders. Doesn't mean we're the best in class, but I think we're pretty f***ing good, personally."
Cashman was also brutally honest about Giancarlo Stanton's injury risk, which appeared to anger his agent, Joel Wolfe. Wolfe is also the agent of New York's top free-agent target, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
For Cashman to get this right, the Yankees will have to sign one of us Yamamoto or perhaps Jordan Montgomery. If not, signing Cody Bellinger or trading for Juan Soto will do. The one thing Cashman cannot continue to do is sit on his hands.