MLB Playoffs: 3 teams most likely to win the 2023 World Series
The 2023 MLB postseason is near. Only a day remains on the regular season schedule. By now, it's clear who the true contenders are on each league.
By Curt Bishop
The Philadelphia Phillies are a threat to return to the World Series
It was the Philadelphia Phillies who got to the World Series last year in the National League. They clinched an expansion postseason spot, the third NL Wild Card in the first year of the 12-team format.
All they did was completely dismantle the St. Louis Cardinals, the Braves, and the San Diego Padres. They lost only twice leading up to the World Series. They went up against the Houston Astros and led 2-1 after three games before losing the final three and watching the Astros celebrate a title.
This season, they are even deeper than they were in 2022. They added Trea Turner in the offseason and beefed up their bullpen with the additions of Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto. Their starting rotation features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Michael Lorenzen, and Taijuan Walker.
Their lineup also can't be slept on, as even without Rhys Hoskins, they have Turner, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber, and Alec Bohm. The Phillies are dangerous entering this postseason and will be out for vengeance after losing the World Series last year.