MLB Rumors: Yadier Molina's new Cardinals role simply isn't good enough
St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is returning to the organization, but not in a full-time coaching role.
By Mark Powell
If there's one thing this St. Louis Cardinals coaching staff and team needs it's a dose of reality. In Yadier Molina's last season, accountability was not lacking from this bunch, as Yadi's presence as a clubhouse leader was on full display.
However, after the retirement of both Molina and Pujols, the fabric of this organization fell apart. Oli Marmol failed to take control of the clubhouse. Molina's replacement, Willson Contreras, lacks discipline behind home plate and can't properly manage a pitching staff. Even team executive John Mozeliak failed to make the necessary offseason changes for St. Louis to return to the playoffs in 2023.
Marmol in particular needs some help in the dugout. The young manager is entering his third year and frankly looks overwhelmed at times. Whether it's calling out Tyler O'Neill for a perceived lack of hustle, benching Willson Contreras or any number of baffling bullpen decisions, Marmol did all he could to get fired in 2023. Instead, Mozeliak and the Cards kept him on board, with changes to the roster upcoming.
Yadier Molina's role with St. Louis Cardinals won't change anything
The return of Molina has long been expected, but it's unclear in what capacity Yadi will help his former team. While there was some hope it would come in the form of a coaching role so he could be around the team more often, evidently Molina will help the Cards from afar.
It's easy to see the benefit from Molina's perspective. Much of his life is in Puerto Rico, including his family and the professional basketball team he owns. However, how does employing Molina remotely help the Cards in any capacity?
Now, there remains a good chance that the Cardinals will improve next season. They signed Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn to help the starting rotation. More moves are coming, as well, with Mozeliak reportedly shopping both Dylan Carlson and O'Neill.
A change in mindset would have been nice. Molina could have provided a jolt. Instead, fans should expect more of the same, for better or worse.