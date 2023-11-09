MLB rumors: Yamamoto free agency timeline, Dodgers outfield plan concerning, Cubs prospect on tear
- Cubs' top prospect dominating the Arizona Fall League
- Dodgers could make risky bet to solve outfield problems
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract window comes into focus
MLB Rumors: Cubs' top prospect James Triantos dominating AFL
The Chicago Cubs have several prospects participating in the Arizona Fall League, with special help from MLB legend Mark McGwire, who has shared his expertise with Chicago's youngsters in an "unofficial capacity."
No player has stood out more than 20-year-old infielder James Triantos, a second-round pick from the 2021 MLB Draft. Triantos leads the AFL in OPS (1.205) and he ranks second in OBP (.505) and batting average (.425), per Inside the Cubs.
When asked about his inspiration, Triantos cited a Hall of Fame second baseman with a similar physical profile — Boston Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia.
"As a kid, it was Dustin Pedroia. I’d say, because I was always small. I didn’t hit the ball as hard."
Triantos' talent for contact is on full display in the AFL. Triantos is expected to level up to the Cubs' Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies, next season. He spent three games in Double-A in 2023 but spent the majority of his season (80 games) with the High-A South Bend Cubs.
Don't expect Triantos to hit the MLB field any time soon. He has a long way left to go developmentally, as most prospects put in several years in the minors before the big MLB promotion. But, he's clearly on the upswing and he's a player Chicago fans should be excited about.