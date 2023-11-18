MLB Rumors: Yamamoto new suitor, Ohtani dark horse, Bellinger buzz
- A reported 'sleeper team' emerges for Shohei Ohtani
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays considered a 'sleeper' team to sign Shohei Ohtani
The huge question surrounding the early stages of the MLB offseason is -- which team will sign 2021 and 2023 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, and for how much? Ohtani has kept things private thus far as to what he's looking for in his new team. Is he looking to win? Is he looking for the most lucrative contract in MLB history? All that's known thus far is the teams are interested in Ohtani.
Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants have all been linked to Ohtani in a variety of reports. But is there an under-the-radar team to keep an eye on?
A rival executive told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) that they view the Toronto Blue Jays as a "sleeper team" for Ohtani.
"The exec’s rationale is this: Any plans the Jays had to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to massive extensions might now be on hold," writes Rosenthal. "George Springer’s six-year, $150 million contract expires after 2026. The team remains in need of left-handed power."
Rosenthal writes that the Blue Jays could sell Toronto as an "international city." However, the insider notes that a desire to win and the weather could work against their favor if those are factors that Ohtani will consider in his decision. Rosenthal says that those factors are purely speculative. For 2024, Ohtani will only hit, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in his pitching elbow.
This past season, Ohtani recorded a .304 batting average, a .412 on-base percentage, a .654 slugging percentage, 44 home runs, 95 home runs, 102 runs, 151 hits, 143 strikeouts, and 91 walks in 497 at-bats.
There is no word on which team is in the lead to sign Ohtani, and we probably never will, as the superstar's camp reportedly wants to keep meetings with teams private. The only way we'll find it is when reports reveal which team Ohtani is signing with for 2024 and beyond.