Marlins quite literally auditioning trade candidate for Yankees
There aren't many clear trade deadline sellers as of now with a couple of weeks to go, but the Miami Marlins are certainly one of them. They made it obvious when they traded Luis Arraez in early May, and their 32-62 record entering play on Saturday is another clear indicator.
Expiring contracts are a lock to go, but the Marlins could take advantage of a seller's market by trading away some of their players who might come with club control to ensure a large return. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is at the top of that list.
There will presumably be several interested teams in Chisholm, but the New York Yankees have been linked directly to him. They'll certainly be interested to see that the Marlins are doing everything in their power to make Chisholm appealing to the Yankees in particular.
Marlins boosting Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s trade value however they can ahead of the trade deadline
Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before Saturday's game that Chisholm is going to see time at second base. This isn't groundbreaking considering Chisholm came up as a second baseman, but he hasn't played the position since the 2022 campaign.
The Marlins moved Chisholm to center field where he has played regularly since Opening Day of last season, but the Yankees aren't a team that needs a center fielder. When they're healthy, they have Alex Verdugo in left field, Aaron Judge in center, and Juan Soto in right. That's as good as it gets. Their infield, however, is another story.
Anthony Volpe is locked in as the team's shortstop, Ben Rice has looked impressive in a small sample at first base, but second base and third base are weak spots. DJ LeMahieu has played a lot of third base but hasn't hit at all when healthy. Gleyber Torres, a two-time All-Star who posted an .800 OPS last season, has just a .641 OPS as New York's primary second baseman in 2024.
What makes this more interesting is that Torres is a free agent at the end of the season. Chisholm, a player with two more full seasons of club control after this one, could be their long-term solution at second base.
Chisholm's numbers aren't eye-popping by any means, but some of that has to do with playing on a subpar Marlins team at a very pitcher-friendly home stadium. A trade to this Yankees team could result in a boost of production. Chisholm has the tools to be a legitimate star in this league. The fact that the Marlins are showing Chisholm's versatility by slotting him in at second base could mean a trade with the Yankees (or any other team in need of a second baseman) could be on the horizon.