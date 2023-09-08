MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on New York Yankees offseason wish list
It's a pivotal offseason in the Bronx. Here are three things on the Yankees' wish list that the team will look to accomplish, including determining the fates of Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone.
A team that enters the 2023 offseason with significant questions is the New York Yankees, and there are no easy answers.
What will the team do with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone? How will Carlos Rodon bounce back after an injury plagued first season in the Bronx? How will the front office build a competitive roster with an inflated payroll and the Giancarlo Stanton mega contract limiting their flexibility?
For whoever is running the show, it will be a critical offseason for the Yankees. Here are three things on their offseason wish list – headlined by their decisions on Cashman and Boone’s respective fates.
MLB Rumors: Yankees retain Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone
This is not what I think the Yankees should do. Rather, this is what I think the Yankees will do.
Yankees ownership values stability, and it’s why he’s been the team’s general manager since 1998. In that span, he has compiled a Hall of Fame resume, and established himself as one of the best executives in baseball. I think he enters the 2024 season on a hotter seat and if the team's struggles continue, then the team seriously considers a change at the helm. I just don’t think they’re at that point.
The same can be said for Boone, with superstar Aaron Judge making it clear that he wants Boone to return as manager in 2024. Judge’s voice carries significant weight in the Yankeees organization and all signs point to team ownership having a similar opinion. I believe Boone returns in 2024.
Likelihood: 7.5/10