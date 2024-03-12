MLB Rumors: Yankees plan without Cole, Red Sox target, Giants hurt star chances
MLB rumors: Yankees' Gerrit Cole plan probably doesn't include Blake Snell
Those who root for the New York Yankees were left in a state of panic on Monday when it was announced that Gerrit Cole will undergo an MRI on his pitching elbow. The outcome of that MRI is unknown, but more reporting from SNY's Andy Martino reveals that it is "precautionary," and there is optimism that Cole isn't dealing with a serious ailment.
Even so, the loss of Cole for any serious amount of time would be catastrophic for a weak Yankees rotation. Unless Carlos Rodon is prepared to turn back the clock (he's not), the Yankees will be relying far too heavily on the likes of Marcus Stroman and Clarke Schmidt to save a sinking ship.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the Yankees probably won't sign Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery out of desperation. Those negotiations appear to have died long ago. Both could require salary in the range of $30 million annually, especially Snell, who the Yankees spoke with in the early months of free agency.
While that is a fair price for a two-time Cy Young winner, the Yankees would need to pay 110 percent tax on any salary over the $297 million payroll mark. That means Snell would essentially cost north of $60 million. It's only natural for ownership to balk at such a proposition.
That doesn't mean the Yankees shouldn't still do it. The best teams spend money — just ask the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's the surest way to guarantee a competitive roster, and man, would it be a lot easier to feel good about the Yankees' pitching depth with a second Cy Young winner in the mix.
There is no outright replacement for Cole, arguably the best pitcher in baseball, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post at least believes New York should consider some sort of addition.
"If the Yankees needed a starter or two before Gerrit Cole felt a twinge in his right elbow, how much do you think they need it now? When Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Monday that the best pitcher in baseball would need to undergo an MRI on his golden elbow, that was the scary moment of spring. Even if they are acting calmly, it should have sent off alarm bells."
He mentions Dylan Cease and Jesus Luzardo as less expensive alternatives to Snell or Montgomery. Both would require a significant return package involving high-level prospects, but the Yankees would maintain multiple years of affordable team control over both. Cease ($8 million) and Luzardo ($5.5 million) would not break the bank financially.
Whether the Yankees actually listen to Heyman's advice is another matter entirely. Right now, all signs point to New York operating with patience. If they do sign and trade for a pitcher, it probably won't be one that costs $30 million.