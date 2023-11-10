MLB rumors: Yankees/Red Sox trade, Chapman split with Blue Jays, big-name Counsell replacement
- Craig Counsell is out in Milwaukee. Could they hire a former star player?
- Matt Chapman and the Blue Jays continue to meet...
- The Yankees and Red Sox are being brought up in a potential star-centered trade that would shake up the division if it became reality
By Josh Wilson
Craig Counsell replacement: Could Don Mattingly step in?
Craig Counsell's contract was up with the Milwaukee Brewers. Seeking a new challenge, there weren't many opportunities available for him that also allowed him to stay near his home in Wisconsin. That is, except for the surprisingly-available Chicago Cubs role, which he was hired to this week, replacing David Ross.
Ross was thought to have job security, but the Cubs, seeing an opportunity for an upgrade, jumped at him. Now, the Brewers are without a manager and join the many this offseason who need to backfill the skipper role. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, they're a tad late to the game. Plenty of other managers have already come off the board while the Brewers were ostensibly waiting to see if they might be able to retain Counsell.
Perhaps former star first baseman Don Mattingly could be their next leader? Mattingly is currently a lead bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, and also was just named to an increased role with the team as offensive coordinator. The Blue Jays won't stop him from taking the Brewers role, which he is in the running for, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith at SportsNet.
Mattingly has 12 years of managerial experience with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins, with a 446-363 record overall. He's experienced and appears best suited for leading a team hoping to win.
He fit far better with the winning Dodgers than the rebuilding Marlins. Not to say he can't help forge a rebuild, but the Brewers may be better advised to look off Mattingly if they hope to rebuild, and toward him if they hope to continue to compete in the strengthening NL Central.