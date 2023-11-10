MLB rumors: Yankees/Red Sox trade, Chapman split with Blue Jays, big-name Counsell replacement
- Craig Counsell is out in Milwaukee. Could they hire a former star player?
- Matt Chapman and the Blue Jays continue to meet...
- The Yankees and Red Sox are being brought up in a potential star-centered trade that would shake up the division if it became reality
By Josh Wilson
Matt Chapman and Blue Jays possibly set for split: Where will he end up?
Another face the Blue Jays appear set to say goodbye to soon is Matt Chapman, who is a free agent this winter. Chapman was at the general manager meetings in Arizona this week and met with a few teams, the Blue Jays included.
Toronto, despite a lead here, has not made much ground. They were $50 million off of the total contracft value on their most recent extension offer. Now, they'll have to battle it out with a number of other teams who might be more willing to cover that large gap between the Jays offer and what Chapman wants.
Matt Chapman met with the incumbent Jays at the meetings. The surprise Diamondbacks and Giants are among other teams eyeing third base. The Jays offered well over $100M in the spring but the sides weren’t close. Chapman is probably shooting for $150M plus.
If Chapman says goodbye to Toronto, where he has played the last two years, where might he end up? FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray noted that Chapman said hello to his former manager, Bob Melvin, who recently took a job with the San Francisco Giants. San Fran is expected to be a player for him according to Murray.
Murray reports he also expects the Diamondbacks to be players for the third baseman this offseason.
Chapman has plateaued a bit offensively the last few years but remains an elite defensive corner option, winning his fourth Gold Glove award this past year.