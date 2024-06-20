A forgotten Braves trade for former rival that should still be on the table
By Mark Powell
Just as a heat wave hits the eastern half of the United States, the Atlanta Braves offense is starting to do its part. The Braves have won six of their last seven games, including some home cookin' of the Detroit Tigers in their past three contests.
While it's nice to see the Braves playing like...the Braves again, it doesn't change the fact that Alex Anthopoulos must upgrade the roster prior to the trade deadline. This includes replacements for Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider.
Strider's been hurt since mid-April, and when he went down with an injury several ideal trade targets made the rounds, many of which are no longer on the table. On play is, however, and that's Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported over a month ago that "Atlanta is keeping a close eye on Tampa Bay Rays veteran starter Zach Eflin if they decide they need another starter at the trade deadline."
What a Braves trade package for RHP Zach Eflin would look like
Eflin will not lead the Braves rotation, but Atlanta needs filler. They've gotten more production than expected from Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale. Max Fried has been an admirable ace in his contract year. However, they've lacked a true No. 5 starter behind Charlie Morton. Top prospects like Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver and more proved incapable, or in some cases just not ready yet. Eflin, who has a 4.12 ERA over 13 starts, is exactly what the Braves require.
Eflin has a year left on his contract after this season that will pay him $18 million. If Atlanta is willing to take on a good portion of that contract, they can land him for relatively cheap prospect capital. The more of Eflin's contract the Rays are willing to pay, of course, the more they'll receive in return.
In this case, we'll suggest the Rays pay about a third of Eflin's remaining contract, and in return they get two top-10 prospects in the Braves system. Atlanta's farm is very pitching-heavy, so they can afford to part ways with a few young arms in return for proven talent.
If these two teams really wanted to spice things up, the Rays could throw in an outfielder like Randy Arozarena in hopes of increasing the prospect return.