MLB standings by record since May 1: Braves slump resets NL race
By the end of April, the Atlanta Braves were sitting at 19-9, holding sole possession of first place in the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies were only 0.5 games back and looked like legitimate threats, but even with the Braves not quite looking their best yet, the NL East appeared to be Atlanta's to lose.
Once the calendar turned to May, a switch flipped. What happened is unclear, but their offense has completely disappeared and their record since May 1 shows just that. The Phillies have taken complete command of the division, leading it by 10.0 games after another win on Tuesday. The Braves are still holding onto the top Wild Card spot in the NL, but their lead there is dwindling by the day.
Just how poorly they have played since May 1 is reflected in the MLB standings since that very date. Here's how things have looked around the league since then.
Note: All records are from before games on Wednesday, June 12.
MLB standings ordered by record since May 1
AL East
Rank
Team
Record since May 1
Current Record
1
New York Yankees
29-9
48-21
2
Baltimore Orioles
25-12
44-22
3
Toronto Blue Jays
18-18
33-34
4
Tampa Bay Rays
18-18
32-35
5
Boston Red Sox
16-21
33-34
The AL East has been dominated by the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, and their records since May 1 only prove that even further. The Yankees at 29-9 have the best record in the majors since then, which isn't a surprise considering how well Aaron Judge has swung the bat since that date.
AL Central
Rank
Team
Record Since May 1
Current Record
1
Cleveland Guardians
24-12
43-22
2
Kansas City Royals
21-16
39-29
3
Minnesota Twins
19-19
35-32
4
Detroit Tigers
15-21
32-34
5
Chicago White Sox
11-27
17-51
The Detroit Tigers were one of the more surprising teams in the majors in April, but have slowed down since, going from four games over .500 to two games under. If their offense can ever be consistent enough they'll be tough to beat, but this might not be the season for that.
AL West
Rank
Team
Record Since May 1
Current Record
1
Seattle Mariners
22-17
39-30
2
Houston Astros
21-18
31-37
3
Texas Rangers
15-21
31-35
4
Los Angeles Angels
14-22
25-41
5
Oakland Athletics
12-26
26-43
The Houston Astros have done a decent job rebounding from their rough start to the season, but at only three games over .500 since May 1 they haven't quite done enough to get themselves in postseason positioning. There's still time, but the Astros are a team in desperate need of a major hot streak if they want to get back to playing meaningful October baseball.
NL East
Rank
Team
Record Since May 1
Current Record
1
Philadelphia Phillies
26-9
46-20
2
Washington Nationals
17-20
31-35
3
Miami Marlins
16-19
23-43
4
Atlanta Braves
16-20
35-29
5
New York Mets
13-23
28-37
Yup, it has gotten that bad, Braves fans. In over a full month of action, the Braves have played worse than the Miami Marlins, the team that has the worst record in the National League and traded Luis Arraez. They're still six games over .500 thanks to their strong April, but it's just about time for Braves fans to start panicking.
NL Central
Rank
Team
Record Since May 1
Current Record
1
Milwaukee Brewers
21-17
39-28
2
Pittsburgh Pirates
18-17
32-34
3
St. Louis Cardinals
17-18
31-34
4
Cincinnati Reds
16-21
32-35
5
Chicago Cubs
14-23
32-35
The Braves have gotten more attention, but the Chicago Cubs have completely collapsed since May 1. It looked like the NL Central was going to be a two-horse race between the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Brewers have maintained their high level of play while the Cubs have fallen to a tie for third in the division with the Cincinnati Reds.
NL West
Rank
Team
Record Since May 1
Current Record
1
Los Angeles Dodgers
23-13
42-26
2
San Diego Padres
21-17
36-35
3
San Francisco Giants
19-19
33-35
4
Arizona Diamondbacks
18-18
32-35
5
Colorado Rockies
17-21
24-43
The NL West has been dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers since the start of the season, and that has only continued since May 1. While the division is extremely unlikely for a team like the San Diego Padres, they're now one of just five teams over .500 in the National League thanks to a strong level of play since May 1.