MLB standings by record since May 1: Braves slump resets NL race

Times are tough in Atlanta right now.

By Zachary Rotman

Atlanta Braves v Baltimore Orioles
Atlanta Braves v Baltimore Orioles / Greg Fiume/GettyImages
By the end of April, the Atlanta Braves were sitting at 19-9, holding sole possession of first place in the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies were only 0.5 games back and looked like legitimate threats, but even with the Braves not quite looking their best yet, the NL East appeared to be Atlanta's to lose.

Once the calendar turned to May, a switch flipped. What happened is unclear, but their offense has completely disappeared and their record since May 1 shows just that. The Phillies have taken complete command of the division, leading it by 10.0 games after another win on Tuesday. The Braves are still holding onto the top Wild Card spot in the NL, but their lead there is dwindling by the day.

Just how poorly they have played since May 1 is reflected in the MLB standings since that very date. Here's how things have looked around the league since then.

Note: All records are from before games on Wednesday, June 12.

MLB standings ordered by record since May 1

AL East

Rank

Team

Record since May 1

Current Record

1

New York Yankees

29-9

48-21

2

Baltimore Orioles

25-12

44-22

3

Toronto Blue Jays

18-18

33-34

4

Tampa Bay Rays

18-18

32-35

5

Boston Red Sox

16-21

33-34

The AL East has been dominated by the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, and their records since May 1 only prove that even further. The Yankees at 29-9 have the best record in the majors since then, which isn't a surprise considering how well Aaron Judge has swung the bat since that date.

AL Central

Rank

Team

Record Since May 1

Current Record

1

Cleveland Guardians

24-12

43-22

2

Kansas City Royals

21-16

39-29

3

Minnesota Twins

19-19

35-32

4

Detroit Tigers

15-21

32-34

5

Chicago White Sox

11-27

17-51

The Detroit Tigers were one of the more surprising teams in the majors in April, but have slowed down since, going from four games over .500 to two games under. If their offense can ever be consistent enough they'll be tough to beat, but this might not be the season for that.

AL West

Rank

Team

Record Since May 1

Current Record

1

Seattle Mariners

22-17

39-30

2

Houston Astros

21-18

31-37

3

Texas Rangers

15-21

31-35

4

Los Angeles Angels

14-22

25-41

5

Oakland Athletics

12-26

26-43

The Houston Astros have done a decent job rebounding from their rough start to the season, but at only three games over .500 since May 1 they haven't quite done enough to get themselves in postseason positioning. There's still time, but the Astros are a team in desperate need of a major hot streak if they want to get back to playing meaningful October baseball.

NL East

Rank

Team

Record Since May 1

Current Record

1

Philadelphia Phillies

26-9

46-20

2

Washington Nationals

17-20

31-35

3

Miami Marlins

16-19

23-43

4

Atlanta Braves

16-20

35-29

5

New York Mets

13-23

28-37

Yup, it has gotten that bad, Braves fans. In over a full month of action, the Braves have played worse than the Miami Marlins, the team that has the worst record in the National League and traded Luis Arraez. They're still six games over .500 thanks to their strong April, but it's just about time for Braves fans to start panicking.

NL Central

Rank

Team

Record Since May 1

Current Record

1

Milwaukee Brewers

21-17

39-28

2

Pittsburgh Pirates

18-17

32-34

3

St. Louis Cardinals

17-18

31-34

4

Cincinnati Reds

16-21

32-35

5

Chicago Cubs

14-23

32-35

The Braves have gotten more attention, but the Chicago Cubs have completely collapsed since May 1. It looked like the NL Central was going to be a two-horse race between the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Brewers have maintained their high level of play while the Cubs have fallen to a tie for third in the division with the Cincinnati Reds.

NL West

Rank

Team

Record Since May 1

Current Record

1

Los Angeles Dodgers

23-13

42-26

2

San Diego Padres

21-17

36-35

3

San Francisco Giants

19-19

33-35

4

Arizona Diamondbacks

18-18

32-35

5

Colorado Rockies

17-21

24-43

The NL West has been dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers since the start of the season, and that has only continued since May 1. While the division is extremely unlikely for a team like the San Diego Padres, they're now one of just five teams over .500 in the National League thanks to a strong level of play since May 1.

