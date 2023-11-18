MLB trade grade: Braves part ways with Kyle Wright
The Atlanta Braves dealt injured starting pitcher Kyle Wright to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for relief pitcher Jackson Kowar.
By Scott Rogust
MLB's non-tender deadline was 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 17, meaning that this was the final chance for teams to move on from players on their 40-man roster if they had no plans to keep them on the roster. With that, teams were looking for buyers on the players they planned on non-tendering. For the Atlanta Braves, they already made a big move on Thursday in acquiring reliever Aaron Bummer from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Michael Soroka, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, Jared Shuster, and Riley Gowens.
The Braves made one more move ahead of the deadline to further bolster their bullpen.
On Friday, the Braves traded starting pitcher Kyle Wright to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Jackson Kowar. The trade was first reported by MLB.com's Anne Rogers.
With the trade official, let's hand out some grades to see who got the better of the deal between the Braves and the Royals.
MLB trade grades: Braves move Kyle Wright to Royals for bullpen help
The Braves already acquired Bummer for their bullpen, banking on how he played before a rough 2023 season while freeing up some roster space by the non-tender deadline. To move on from Wright, the Braves are taking a chance on a former first-round pick by the Royals in Kowar.
In 2021, Kowar made his MLB debut for the Royals, initially as a starting pitcher. That didn't pan out, as he posted an 11.27 ERA and a 0-6 win-loss record in 30.1 innings through eight starts (nine games). Kowar eventually transitioned into a bullpen role. In 2023, Kowar split time between the majors and Triple-A Omaha.
Through 23 games this season, Kowar recorded a 6.43 ERA, a 1.93 WHIP, 29 strikeouts, and 20 walks over 28.0 innings.
The Braves are going to be banking on his potential. But this trade is more for the team's reported plan to sign one of the top starting pitchers in free agency.
Braves trade grade: C-
Now, onto the Royals. They are adding a starting pitcher in Kyle Wright, who just one year ago led the majors with 21 wins as a starting pitcher. That 2022 season, Wright recorded a 3.19 ERA, a 1.159 WHIP, 174 strikeouts, and 53 walks in 180.1 innings (30 starts). The thing is, Wright didn't live up to that season, as he dealt with injuries and is now expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season.
This past season, Wright dealt with shoulder soreness, limiting him to five starts early on in the season before hitting the injured list. Wright returned in September, struggled, and was placed on the 60-day injury list before the start of the postseason.
Wright underwent surgery on Oct. 11 for a torn capsule in his right shoulder, which is expected to sideline him for all of 2024.
In nine games in 2023 (seven starts), Wright recorded a 6.97 ERA, a 1.839 WHIP, a 1-3 win-loss record, 34 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 31.0 innings.
While Wright likely won't pitch in 2024, the Royals still have two more years of team control after that. So, they can wait for Wright to return and see how he does upon returning from surgery. The positive is that Wright returns to his 2022 form. The negative is Wright doesn't replicate that season. Even so, giving up Kowar in the deal isn't back-breaking for the Royals.
Royals trade grade: C