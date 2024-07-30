MLB trade grades: Mets, Pirates open deadline floodgates with lamest possible move
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets got deadline day started, in theory. With the trade deadline just a few hours away, the rapid fire nature of the days leading up to July 30 is a thing of the past. Suddenly, front office executives are stuck in the mud, negotiating on asking prices for the few assets that remain.
With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the first trade of deadline day involved a relief pitcher who was just designated for assignment. The Mets have sent Josh Walker -- a pitcher I knew nothing about until Tuesday afternoon -- to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates do need bullpen help, sure, but they also acquired Jalen Beeks just a day ago. Why add Walker? I'm not really sure, but the Bucs had an open roster spot so they opted to use it on a pitcher, rather than outfield depth.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Mets-Pirates deal for Josh Walker?
Can the answer be no one? The Mets were willing to let Walker leave for free, and instead acquired...something thanks to Ben Cherington. Perhaps Cherington thought another team would pick Walker up if he hit waivers, but the guy has a 5.11 ERA this season, and a career -0.6 WAR. What am I missing?
As a left-handed pitcher, Walker is effective against lefties. If he appears in a game for the Pirates, that is likely how they will use him. In his last two games -- he appeared last in late May and early June -- he's given up five runs. That includes a four-run, three-walk performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Carreno is an 18-year-old pitcher from Venezuela currently pitching for the Pirates DSL team. He is a lottery ticket in every sense of the word.
There's always room for improvement in baseball, and maybe the Pirates can work their bullpen magic on Walker. The odds are stacked against them, though.