MLB trade grades: Yankees acquire former Subway Series foe ahead of Mets series
By Mark Powell
Due to the ongoing struggles on Anthony Rizzo and some injury issues around the basepaths, the New York Yankees have brought in some help. Rather than call up Spencer Jones when Giancarlo Stanton hit the injured list, they instead added former top prospect Oswald Peraza to the MLB roster. Peraza can play multiple positions and should make an impact in Stanton's absence.
However, New York was not done. The Yankees made a trade on Sunday afternoon with the Oakland Athletics, adding former Mets corner infielder JD Davis ahead of their Subway Series matchup. It should be noted that Davis was just DFA'd but Oakland, so the Yankees were able to acquire him for relatively cheap.
Davis last played for the Mets in 2022, and had his best year in 2019, when he slashed .307/.369/.527 with an .895 OPS. New York listed Davis as a corner infielder, and he has plenty of experience at first and third base. Davis can also play left field should the Yankees require.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Yankees-Athletics JD Davis deal?
Davis was signed by Oakland this offseason, and landed with the A's in rather surprisng fashion. The San Francisco Giants and Davis came to an arbitration agreement as to his previous $6.9 million salary, though that wasn't guaranteed until opening day. When the Giants signed Matt Chapman in spring training, they opted against relegating Davis to the bench.
Davis slashed just .236/.304/.366 with the A's and missed nearly 40 games with an injury. He'll get a fresh start with the Yankees, a team that could certainly use some help at first base. Rizzo is out for up to a month with a forearm injury.
Groshans, the player the A's landed in return, is a former first-round pick by the Blue Jays. He had been playing for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees Double-A team, hitting .232 with a home run and 15 RBIs.