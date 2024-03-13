MLB Twitter begs fans not to look at Aroldis Chapman's instagram story
Aroldis Chapman is pitching in spring training for the Pittsburgh Pirates. His instagram story on Tuesday night was...something, and not worth a look if you can avoid it.
By Mark Powell
Aroldis Chapman signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason on another one-year deal. Chapman has learned how to actually pitch these days, as his velocity has dipped from the 100+ MPH velocity we were accustomed to to the mid-90's.
Chapman's wipeout slider is among the best in the bigs as it pertains to relief pitchers. He also has a decent pitch mix to go with it, and his fastball has maintained enough velocity to encourage Chapman to use it alongside his breaking stuff.
Talking baseball was nice. Chapman started last season with the Kansas City Royals before he was traded to the Rangers, pitched to a 3.72 ERA as a setup man, and eventually won a World Series. That ring counts, and Chapman now has two of those in his 13-year career. Chapman has also made seven All-Star teams. The man has proven himself on the field.
Off of it? Well, the Pirates have some questions about what occurred on Tuesday night.
What happened on Aroldis Chapman's Instagram story? You don't want to know
I'm not here to make you check Chapman's instagram story. For all I know it's been deleted by now anyway. Heck, we can only hope so.
Alright, well that'll give you an idea. I promise, it only gets better from here I hope.
Whenever you think you've seen the weirdest sports story of all-time, you're wrong. I promise there's a strange topic coming around the corner.
If you can avoid it, I'd recommend it. It's not related to baseball and thus not worth your time!
I don't wanna talk about it.
This is self-imposed harm. But if you need a recommendation, I have a few on speed dial.
First, there is no redemption with this guy. Second, please don't watch.
Baseball twitter is a wonderful place. Also, it's horrible in every way.
