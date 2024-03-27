MLB Twitter trolls Scott Boras for Jordan Montgomery deal, free agency fails
The "Scott Boras Four" were free agency flops.
Quick, someone print a shirt that reads, "I held out in free agency until two days before the start of the season and all I got was a one-year deal and this t-shirt" then ship it to Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery ended his offseason-long free agency saga on Tuesday by signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's getting a one-year deal worth $25 million with a vesting option on a second year.
Supposed super agent Scott Boras has now secured contracts for all four of his biggest clients: Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and Montgomery. None of them got a long-term deal or even close to what they were seeking. They all settled for what amounts to "prove it" deals with opt-outs that will likely result in them reentering the free agency circus again next year. They all sacrificed some or all of their spring training preparation waiting to sign.
In Montgomery's case, he missed the entirety of spring training. He will need a few weeks to ramp back up into starting shape, potentially missing most of the first month of the season.
Ultimately, that's on Boras. And MLB Twitter is letting him have it.
There is always the chance that Boras' clients cash in big time next year. But there is also the chance they bomb this season and wasted their window to land a lengthy and lucrative deal.
Montgomery had a career-best stretch with the Rangers last season with a 4-2 record and a 2.79 ERA in the regular season. He went 4-2 in the playoffs. He pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in Game 7 of the ALCS. He had three appearances with no earned runs allowed. It was an outstanding showing going into free agency.
Now, he's taking a risk by spending his age-31 season in prove-it mode once again.
Good job Boras. Good effort.