The best things I heard at MLB Winter Meetings from Mets, White Sox and Brewers
When it was time for the first half of MLB managers to speak with the media at the Winter Meetings on Monday, here are the quotes that stood out to me.
By Kevin Henry
Chicago White Sox quote of the day from manager Pedro Grifol
Much of the buzz here in Nashville centers around some of the top pitchers who are available via free agency or trade, and Chicago's Dylan Cease certainly falls into that category. Among the teams linked to Cease through a potential trade are a pair of National League titans in the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The White Sox have already been active this offseason, sending reliever Aaron Bummer to the Braves in exchange for five players, including pitcher Michael Soroka.
It's clear that Chicago is looking to rebuild its roster and isn't afraid to part ways with established players on the South Side to make that happen. However, Grifol emphasized that Cease and others won't be on the move just because they can be acquired.
"I think we're in a great spot. We have some players that are really talented, and we're not going to just move them to move them. It has to make sense," Grifol said. "These guys have proven it at the Major League level, and if it makes sense for us, I think Chris and his staff will pull the trigger. If it doesn't, then we'll wait for the right time. But being able to have those players as a part of our organization and have those options is something that we're always exploring to make us better. Not just make us better now for '24, but make us better for '24 and beyond."
Being able to "wait for the right time" is a luxury the White Sox have as multiple teams try to put together the right package for Cease.