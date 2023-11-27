Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 12?
After the NFL's Game of the Year lived up to the hype in Week 11, how will Monday Night Football follow up the Eagles-Chiefs matchup?
Week 11 saw ESPN's Monday Night Football get the most anticipated game of the season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl LVII rematch lived up to the hype as the Eagles rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Chiefs 21-17 and secure a measure of revenge for last year's Super Bowl defeat.
The anticipation for the matchup was off the charts and got a lot of attention from even casual sports fans on Monday. Following up Chiefs-Eagles was going to be a tough act for any game to follow but Week 12 definitely feels like it has letdown potential.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 12?
The Monday night stage shifts to Minnesota this week as the 6-5 Vikings play host to the 3-8 Chicago Bears. The NFL declined the opportunity to flex out this game, which was the first to be eligible for flexing under the new Monday night rules, ensuring the Bears are back in prime time again.
Chicago did get Justin Fields back in Week 11 and held a 26-14 lead against the Detroit Lions before collapsing in the fourth quarter to lose 29-26. Fields was efficient as a passer and rushed for over 100 yards on the day, offering some hope to Bears' fans that he can demonstrate growth over the season's final six games and prove he is the team's franchise quarterback.
Minnesota's five-game winning streak came to an end in Denver on Sunday night as the Broncos got a late touchdown to defeat the Vikings 21-20. The loss was damaging for Minnesota, which needs every win it can to hang onto a wild card spot in the competitive NFC, but they will have an opportunity to bounce back at home against a subpar Bears squad.
This is the second meeting of the season between the two division rivals after Minnesota beat Chicago 19-13 at Soldier Field in Week 6. There won't be a Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli are taking the holiday weekend off after working the past three Mondays.