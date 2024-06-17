Mookie Betts injury timeline isn’t what Dodgers want to hear but there's 1 reason for optimism
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to manage without Mookie Betts for nearly two months because of a fractured hand.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed the expected timeline for Betts' return is six to eight weeks, per Jack Harris of the LA Times. He compared it to Corey Seager's absence with a similar injury in 2021. Seager sat out 65 games.
With Betts out, the Dodgers plan to lean on Miguel Rojas at shortstop. In 42 games this season, Rojas is batting .278/.328/.44 with an OPS+ of 118. He'll be under more pressure with two months of heavy use ahead of him.
While Rojas will replace Betts defensively, Shohei Ohtani will take over his ever-important role as the primary leadoff hitter. Ohtani has been the Dodgers most dangerous hitter this season but Betts isn't far behind in terms of importance at the plate. The Japanese superstar is now responsible for keeping Los Angeles afloat through this injury crisis.
Mookie Betts will hope to return from fractured hand as well as Corey Seager
The Dodgers shortstop was hit by a pitch on Sunday. Unfortunately, his hand took the brunt of the force and suffered a fracture.
Roberts' comparison to Corey Seager is an interesting one. It comes with positives and negatives.
Seager broke his hand on May 15 and returned on July 30. If Betts misses the same number of games, he'll return at the beginning of September. That won't give him much lead up to the playoffs.
The good news is Seager was outstanding upon his return. His OPS in the second half of the season was 1.009 while batting .335/.417/.592. His output across the first month back was solid but he really came alive in the final month of the regular season.
If Betts follows a similar path, he could be back to peak form by the time the postseason begins.