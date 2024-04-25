Most cornerbacks ever taken in the first round of the NFL Draft
Someone has to throw the football and someone has to catch the football. There are also those defenders who have to stop those wide receivers and others from hauling in those passes.
Finding a cover cornerback in the NFL these days is borderline impossible. It’s been a long time since Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis and relentless Richard Sherman suited up, although the Jets’ “Sauce” Gardner has certainly been a beacon of hope.
That doesn’t stop the 32 teams in the NFL from trying in the NFL Draft. But which years have seen the most cornerbacks drafted in the first round?
There are three years and drafts tied for the most cornerbacks taken in the first round of one draft. A word of warning when it comes to these three classes. The synopses are far from encouraging.
Most cornerbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft
Dating back to the first Common Era NFL Draft in 1967, there have been three instances in which six cornerbacks were selected in the first round, which is the high mark for the position.
2020 NFL Draft cornerbacks taken in the first round
The last time there were a half-dozen cornerbacks drafted in the first round was only four years ago. A look at the first-round cornerback class of 2020 these days is a little sad. A.J. Terrell is the only one of the six players still with the team that drafted him.
Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson are now both with the Texans, and Noah Igbinoghene signed with the Commanders. All three are already with their third different franchise. Damon Arnette has not played since 2021 and has dealt with off-the-field issues. Jeff Gladney played with the Vikings as a rookie, was released and joined the Cardinals in 2022. However, the young performer was killed in a car crash later that year.
No.
Team
Player
School
3.
Lions
Jeff Okudah
Ohio State
9.
Jaguars
C.J. Henderson
Florida
16.
Falcons
A.J. Terrell
Clemson
19.
Raiders
Damon Arnette
Ohio State
30.
Dolphins
Noah Igbinoghene
Auburn
31.
Vikings
Jeff Gladney
TCU
1997 NFL Draft cornerbacks taken in the first round
Before that, it was 1997 when there were just 30 teams in the league. Shawn Springs played a total of 13 seasons with the Seahawks, Washington, and the Patriots. He totaled 33 interceptions and was a Pro Bowler in his second season. As far as picks go, Pittsburgh’s Chad Scott totaled 21 interceptions in nine NFL campaigns, the final two with New England.
No.
Team
Player
School
3.
Seahawks
Shawn Springs
Ohio State
5.
Lions
Bryant Westbrook
Texas
9.
Cardinals
Tommy Knight
Iowa
11.
Falcons
Micahel Booker
Nebraska
24.
Steelers
Chad Scott
Maryland
29.
Patriots
Chris Canty
Kansas State
1980 NFL Draft cornerbacks taken in the first round
The first time was 1980, when the NFL had just 28 franchises. Mark Haynes spent six seasons with Big Blue and picked off 13 passes. However, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He actually played in three Super Bowls with the Broncos, the first vs. the Giants (XXI).
Roland James picked off 29 passes in 11 seasons with the Pats. Johnnie Johnson had 22 interceptions in 10 NFL campaigns. Roynell Young was a rookie on the Eagles’ Super Bowl XV team. He finished with 23 picks and was a Pro Bowler in 1981. Derrick Hatchett (7 interceptions) played four NFL seasons with the Colts and Oilers.
No.
Team
Player
School
8.
Giants
Mark Haynes
Colorado
14.
Patriots
Roland James
Tennessee
17.
Rams
Johnnie Johnson
Texas
21.
Dolphins
Don McNeal
Alabama
23.
Eagles
Roynell Young
Alcorn State
24.
Colts
Derrick Hatchett
Texas