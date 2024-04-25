Fansided

Most cornerbacks ever taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

By Russell S. Baxter

Someone has to throw the football and someone has to catch the football. There are also those defenders who have to stop those wide receivers and others from hauling in those passes.

Finding a cover cornerback in the NFL these days is borderline impossible. It’s been a long time since Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis and relentless Richard Sherman suited up, although the Jets’ “Sauce” Gardner has certainly been a beacon of hope.

That doesn’t stop the 32 teams in the NFL from trying in the NFL Draft. But which years have seen the most cornerbacks drafted in the first round?

There are three years and drafts tied for the most cornerbacks taken in the first round of one draft. A word of warning when it comes to these three classes. The synopses are far from encouraging.

Most cornerbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft

Dating back to the first Common Era NFL Draft in 1967, there have been three instances in which six cornerbacks were selected in the first round, which is the high mark for the position.

2020 NFL Draft cornerbacks taken in the first round

The last time there were a half-dozen cornerbacks drafted in the first round was only four years ago. A look at the first-round cornerback class of 2020 these days is a little sad. A.J. Terrell is the only one of the six players still with the team that drafted him.

Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson are now both with the Texans, and Noah Igbinoghene signed with the Commanders. All three are already with their third different franchise. Damon Arnette has not played since 2021 and has dealt with off-the-field issues. Jeff Gladney played with the Vikings as a rookie, was released and joined the Cardinals in 2022. However, the young performer was killed in a car crash later that year.

No.

Team

Player

School

3.

Lions

Jeff Okudah

Ohio State

9.

Jaguars

C.J. Henderson

Florida

16.

Falcons

A.J. Terrell

Clemson

19.

Raiders

Damon Arnette

Ohio State

30.

Dolphins

Noah Igbinoghene

Auburn

31.

Vikings

Jeff Gladney

TCU

1997 NFL Draft cornerbacks taken in the first round

Before that, it was 1997 when there were just 30 teams in the league. Shawn Springs played a total of 13 seasons with the Seahawks, Washington, and the Patriots. He totaled 33 interceptions and was a Pro Bowler in his second season. As far as picks go, Pittsburgh’s Chad Scott totaled 21 interceptions in nine NFL campaigns, the final two with New England.

No.

Team

Player

School

3.

Seahawks

Shawn Springs

Ohio State

5.

Lions

Bryant Westbrook

Texas

9.

Cardinals

Tommy Knight

Iowa

11.

Falcons

Micahel Booker

Nebraska

24.

Steelers

Chad Scott

Maryland

29.

Patriots

Chris Canty

Kansas State

1980 NFL Draft cornerbacks taken in the first round

The first time was 1980, when the NFL had just 28 franchises. Mark Haynes spent six seasons with Big Blue and picked off 13 passes. However, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He actually played in three Super Bowls with the Broncos, the first vs. the Giants (XXI).

Roland James picked off 29 passes in 11 seasons with the Pats. Johnnie Johnson had 22 interceptions in 10 NFL campaigns. Roynell Young was a rookie on the Eagles’ Super Bowl XV team. He finished with 23 picks and was a Pro Bowler in 1981. Derrick Hatchett (7 interceptions) played four NFL seasons with the Colts and Oilers.

No.

Team

Player

School

8.

Giants

Mark Haynes

Colorado

14.

Patriots

Roland James

Tennessee

17.

Rams

Johnnie Johnson

Texas

21.

Dolphins

Don McNeal

Alabama

23.

Eagles

Roynell Young

Alcorn State

24.

Colts

Derrick Hatchett

Texas

