Most quarterbacks ever taken in the first round of the NFL Draft
Quarterbacks are expected to dominate the early stages of the 2024 NFL Draft. What’s the record for the most signal-callers taken in the first round?
Later this week, the National Football League will conduct its three-day annual selection meeting aka the NFL draft. Writers, analysts and fans have been putting their own spin on what they think will happen in the first round on Thursday night, April 25, in Detroit.
The numerous NFL mock drafts are just what they are. They are predictions and all it takes is one miss to change everything. The big question in terms of opening night is just how many quarterbacks will be chosen in the first round. By all appearances, the first three teams selecting (Bears, Commanders and Patriots) are all expected to add a young player from the position. Does that mean there will be a record run of signal-callers when Round 1 is in the books?
What’s the record for quarterbacks selected in the first round?
The NFL draft dates back to 1936. However, the NFL Common Draft began in 1967 when the league and the American Football League (which conducted separate drafts from 1960-66) opted to combine their forces. The Super Bowl Era has already begun and the first common draft was conducted over two days (March 14-15) in New York City.
As for the most quarterbacks selected in the first round in one year, it was 41 years ago that a new record was set, and that number has still not been matched.
No.
Team
Player
School
1.
Colts
John Elway
Stanford
7.
Chiefs
Todd Blackledge
Penn State
14.
Bills
Jim Kelly
Miami, Fla.
15.
Patriots
Tony Eason
Illinois
24.
Jets
Ken O'Brien
Cal.-Davis
27.
Dolphins
Dan Marino
Pittsburgh
There are several fascinating aspects to this quarterback class. In 1983, the AFC East was comprised of five teams and each (Colts, Bills, Patriots, Jets, and Dolphins) grabbed a QB prospect. Of course, John Elway had voiced his displeasure about playing for the then-Baltimore Colts and never did. His rights were traded to the Denver Broncos and the rest is history. Jim Kelly began his career in the USFL and did not join the Bills until 1986.
Elway (5), Kelly (4), Tony Eason (1) and Dan Marino (1) would all make at least one Super Bowl start. Elway would be the only one on a winning team, earning two titles (XXXII and XXXIII). Of course, Elway, Kelly, and Marino are all enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.