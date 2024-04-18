2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-free agency: Raiders stun, Steelers crush
Projecting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Full 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
- 2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 1-5: QBs fly off the board, Vikings swoop in
- 2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 6-12: Broncos trade back, OL run starts
- 2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 13-20: Raiders shock the draft, defense takes over
- 2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 21-26: Potential contenders find the OL beef
- 2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 27-32: Chiefs fill need, Bills replace Diggs
- 2024 NFL mock draft: Full Round 2 predictions
- 2024 NFL mock draft: Full Round 3 predictions
Free agency has run its first full course, and not we are just a week away from the 2024 NFL Draft. And the rumors continue to fly and we try to figure out the chaos with our predictions and projections in mock drafts with each passing hour and day.
Are the Minnesota Vikings going to shake up the start of the NFL Draft by trading up? Will the New England Patriots add some calamity to the mix with a shocker at the No. 3 pick or even trading back? What will the ever-unpredictable Dallas Cowboys do? And let's not forget teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and even the Kansas City Chiefs that could make big waves in the draft as well, among others.
But we start our latest mock draft with the most predictable part, the No. 1 overall pick belonging to the Chicago Bears.
2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 1-5: QBs fly off the board, Vikings swoop in
1. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
For all of the drama that could come in the first round, it would be the shock of all shocks to see it come with the Chicago Bears at the first overall pick. Everyone in the building is barely hiding the fact that the pick will be USC quarterback Caleb Williams and, really, that’s the only logical choice at the top of the draft.
While everyone wants to compare and contrast the other three QBs in the Top 4 for the 2024 draft class, Williams is simply a cut above by any reasonable measure. He’s not flawless, still needing to learn to play more consistently within structure of an offense and surely to limit the hero-ball type plays that could have a lower success rate at the pro level, but the tools are incalculably strong from his arm to his athleticism.
Chicago has long waited for a game-changer to be lined up under center. They’d hoped that Justin Fields would be that player when he was taken as a first-round pick, but he’s now in Pittsburgh. And he’s in Pittsburgh because the Bears are now Caleb Williams’ team, and having that be official is the only formality remaining with him at this point.
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
I’ve waffled back and forth tremendously when it comes to what the Washington Commanders are planning to do with the No. 2 overall pick. For my money, it would still be the most prudent option for this club and its new front office regime to take Drake Maye and not think twice about it. But I’m now almost fully convinced that won’t be the route Dan Quinn’s team goes.
Jayden Daniels is a polarizing prospect in many ways, even as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Questions remain about his ability to throw over the middle of the field and equally about his decision-making and abandoning the pocket too quickly at times while at LSU. But his deep ball, his touch and his athleticism as a dual-threat player still outweigh the concerns as definitive positives.
What I keep coming back to is Kliff Kingsbury. While Maye would offer more athleticism and dual-threat ability than he often gets credit for, Kingsbury’s history with the likes of Kyler Murray and other dynamic passers seems to fit most naturally with Daniels. And as this is a new regime building excitement, getting the LSU signal-caller in the building would garner more than just about any non-Caleb Williams option.
3. New England Patriots: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
We’ve heard for weeks now that the NFL is enamored with J.J. McCarthy, perhaps even more so than the public consensus on the national championship-winning quarterback from Michigan. But when you start to delve into all of the hype, namely that he could potentially be QB3 off the board ahead of Drake Maye, I can’t escape the thought that the Patriots are involved in that.
Let’s be real, this Patriots roster isn’t built to contend no matter who is at quarterback. The new regime in New England has taken some meaningful steps to try and remedy the overall situation, to be sure, re-upping Mike Onwenu, adding K.J. Osborn, beefing up the offensive line depth, and keeping the defense intact. Moreover, they also brought in veteran Jacoby Brissett.
For me, that indicates that this team is comfortable with a stopgap QB for the 2024 season, which is perfect for McCarthy and his limited reps. Get him in the building, continue adding talent and building out the roster – likely with another Top 10 pick in next year’s draft too – and develop the young signal-caller before giving him the keys to a much better situation in a year.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
For all of the blustering that the Arizona Cardinals trading out of the No. 4 overall pick, it just doesn’t compute with me. Without question, this roster needs a huge influx of talent – but this is also an organization that is already armed with a war chest of draft capital, specifically in the first three rounds of the draft. The Cardinals have six selections in the Top 90 in addition to No. 104. This isn’t a team that needs to move back for more ammo, they have plenty.
As a result of that, sticking at the fourth pick and taking arguably the second-best player in this draft class, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., is Arizona’s best option before them. This offense lacks a true No. 1 option and Harrison is the purest version of that. He’s dynamic in his movement skills and route tree at his age and has the size of a true X on top of that.
Harrison coming in to be the focal point of the Kyler Murray-led passing offense would be a terrific move in the right direction. They likely only get MHJ by sticking at No. 4 and, even with the many holes on this roster, getting a game-changer for an already-paid franchise quarterback seems like good business.
5. Minnesota Vikings (via Trade with LAC): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Now we’re getting somewhere. The Minnesota Vikings’ desire to trade up into the range for a quarterback is among the worst-kept secrets in the NFL right now. There’s no other reason to have already traded for the No. 23 pick than that. But the Cardinals or Patriots have most often been the teams targeted as trade partners… but why not the Chargers.
LA’s roster has a shocking number of holes around Justin Herbert as Jim Harbaugh comes to town and getting two first-rounders this year and another for 2025 could indeed get them to budge and fill two big holes with starters right away.
As for the Vikings, they luck into Drake Maye in this mock draft. Maye is an ideal fit for Minnesota, a player with the experience and profile to start right away and take advantage of having Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones. Moreover, the worries about his inconsistency could be best quelled by Kevin O’Connell and this offense. All told, it’s the perfect quarterback to stay the Vikings as possible contenders.
2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 6-12: Broncos trade back, OL run starts
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Unless the New York Giants want to severely reach on Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix – something I would not advise with either prospect – they’re out of luck when it comes to the quarterback position after the Vikings traded up to jump ahead of them. That potentially means another year of Daniel Jones at the helm which, you know, probably isn’t great for the mental health of Giants fans…
But maybe it will be better with an honest-to-god WR1 in the building with him. Malik Nabers is that. There has been some talk for weeks now that some teams have him as the top receiver in the class ahead of Harrison Jr. and, while I’m not there yet, I am close. It’s really all about the flavor you like at receiver and the LSU product is a total weapon.
His movement ability both before and after the catch is a truly special trait. He can make defensive backs look routinely silly at every level of the field and, though he’s not the biggest guy, he’s more than big enough to his size thresholds. New York has long lacked a true alpha pass-catcher in the offense, and perhaps Nabers is enough in that mold to even restore some hope in Jones.
7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Any possibility that the Tennessee Titans would pivot from the consensus thinking with the No. 7 pick – offensive tackle – to look at a wide receiver was put to bed when they gave Calvin Ridley the bag in free agency. And even better for Ran Carthon and this organization, they have their pick of the litter when it comes to offensive tackles, something this club needs direly.
Joe Alt is the easy pick as a result. The gargantuan man out of Notre Dame checks all of the boxes. We knew he had the strength, frame and length, but he showed in the 2023 season with the Irish how much work he’d put on with his mobility, quickness and his overall technique. He’s as sure of a plug-and-play starter as you’ll be able to find in this draft class.
That may not seem like much considering that he would only have to beat out either Nicholas Petit-Frere or Dillon Radunz in Nashville, and that’s true – it should be light work for Alt to start. But the 2024 season for the Titans should be all about ascertaining if Will Levis is the guy at QB or not, and Alt gives this team the best chance to truly evaluate that.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons already have a star cornerback on the roster in A.J. Terrell, but he’s set to play this season on the fifth-year option and his future could be at least marginally uncertain. But more importantly, the club is currently set to start Clark Phillips on the outside when he’s probably best suited for the nickel role. So while receiver or edge rusher would make sense, the Falcons get the cornerback market moving.
Terrion Arnold isn’t a perfect prospect but he’s damn good. He is quicker and explosive more than he is straight-line fast (evidenced by a 4.5-second time at the NFL Combine), but he has great instincts and has a nose for the ball. His aggressive style is also not a detriment or magnet for penalties, simply interrupting routes and throwing off timing with great precision.
Bringing Arnold in as a high-end No. 2 cornerback opposite Terrell could work wonders for Atlanta, giving the defense a top-tier duo on the outside and getting Phillips into his more natural role in the slot. With Kirk Cousins now in the building, this could make a ton of difference for the Falcons to level up.
9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Some recent buzz has suggested that the Chicago Bears could look to go toward the defense or even the offensive line here with their second pick inside the Top 10. There is also a looming possibility of trading back a bit, which would make the most sense by my estimation among those three choices.
What makes the most sense, however, is getting Rome Odunze in the building. The Washington product has garnered comparisons to the great Larry Fitzgerald and, even though that’s lofty, it’s warranted. He’s faster than you probably think, precise with his routes, a winner in 50-50 situations and just a complete wide receiver, even if there isn’t necessarily one overly elite trait in the profile.
Even still, pairing him with D.J. Moore to aid Caleb Williams would be absolutely electric. Bears fans have long pined for an offense that could be as loaded as this one with that trio running the show, not to mention newcomer D’Andre Swift in the backfield.
10. New York Jets: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Brock Bowers has recently become a popular pick for the New York Jets at No. 10 and, frankly, that would make a good deal of sense in some manners. The pass-catchers around Aaron Rodgers right now do leave a little bit to be desired outside of Garrett Wilson, especially with Mike Williams’ injury history after coming over in free agency.
But the offensive line remains the more pressing concern for Gang Green. And Olu Fashanu could and should be the perfect selection for this situation. The Penn State product has the highest ceiling of any tackle prospect in the class, but also has some raw traits to be developed. With the Jets bringing in Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith, though, ideally it creates a runway for Fashanu.
The newcomer would be an absolute freak and a potential long-term bookend while also being insurance to keep Rodgers upright in the immediate future.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (via MIN): Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
After the Chargers traded down, we see why with the No. 11 pick. Since coming in from Michigan to be the new head coach in LA, he’s talked about the need in the trenches. So that’s exactly where the Chargers look with the pick originally owned by the Vikings, landing on Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State.
We saw Fuaga’s stock rise precipitously throughout the 2023 season with the Beavers and even more so this offseason. He’s a mauler who should jive with what Harbaugh and his staff are going to be preaching, but that doesn’t mean he’s immobile and strong – he displayed plenty of great footwork that gives him a ton of upside as well.
Pairing Fuaga on the right side with a hopefully healthy Rashawn Slater could be music to Justin Herbert’s ears. More importantly, the Chargers still have the 23rd pick in the first round to add more to this roster thanks to the trade back.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Trade with DEN): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Speaking of trades, here we go again. Now, there is just as good of a chance that the Broncos get super wild and try to move into the Top 5 for a quarterback as there is that this team trades back. But I stand firm that the worst thing that the team could do would be to stay at No. 12 with the lack of draft capital they have.
In this mock draft, though, the Jaguars are looking to find some cornerback upgrades and get aggressive to get my favorite player at the position in this class, Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo. It’s impossible to dislike the film but there were questions about the tape because he played against subpar competition in the MAC. Mitchell put that to rest at both the Senior Bowl and Combine as he was one of the biggest overall standouts in Mobile and continued to show that.
Jacksonville can pair him with Tyson Campbell and have a strong 1-2 punch with much-improved depth after this trade. Plus, with only giving up a fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, it shouldn’t too much hinder the Jags’ ability to continue the pursuit of building a contender around Trevor Lawrence.
2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 13-20: Raiders shock the draft, defense takes over
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
This is rich for Michael Penix Jr., which I won’t deny, but the fact of the matter is that the Las Vegas Raiders are in dire need of a long-term plan at quarterback. And even though Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco form the heads of a new regime in Sin City, the truth of it is that Mark Davis is still in the building and we’ve seen this franchise time and again get over-aggressive.
As for Penix, he has a great arm and is a better athlete than, frankly, he shows on film. His deep accuracy is some of the best in the class but there are also times where his trio of NFL prospects at receiver helped him out tremendously. Even still, the Raiders could be a good situation for him with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers along with an offensive line that’s good and being improved currently.
This is a rich pick, but it might be one where the Raiders’ hand is forced and, even if it is a reach, it could still work out more than fine for the silver and black.
14. New Orleans Saints: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Annually, the New Orleans Saints are one of the most difficult teams to project in the draft. But with Andrus Peat gone and 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning – who hasn’t nearly developed as the organization as hoped – set to start at left tackle as things currently stand and with Ryan Ramczyk’s health a concern, tackle could be of the utmost importance.
Troy Fautanu should be perfect. Anyone who watched the Washington film could easily see how well he moved, how technically sound he was, and just how solid he was in every aspect that you’d want. Yet, some people were worried he might need to be a guard because of a lack of size and length, which he put to bed measuring in at the NFL Combine.
But Fautanu still has that versatility if necessary and has the confidence that he can also be a true first-round caliber tackle. That’s all something that the Saints should value in this draft and would be lucky to grab at No. 14.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Anthony Richardson is slated to return for the Indianapolis Colts to start the 2024 season, which is a big sigh of relief for the fan base. He certainly needs to do a better job of protecting himself as a runner, even with his freakish frame and athleticism. But Indianapolis can also help him out by getting better weaponry in the building.
The Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs who look like proven options and there’s still hope for Alec Pierce. But they don’t have someone like Brock Bowers. The Georgia product isn’t a traditional tight end and his undersized frame lends to him being more of a chess piece weapon. Shane Steichen should be salivating to get this piece in the offense, though, as Bowers provides versatility with where and how he can attack, great physical tools and athleticism, and a real dog mentality.
If Bowers falls to the 15th pick, the Colts would be doing themselves and Richardson a disservice to not turn in the card with the tight end’s name on it quickly.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Finally, we get an edge rusher coming off of the board with Florida State’s Jared Verse being the pick for the Seattle Seahawks. Mike Macdonald’s team has some nice players returning at the position in Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu, but they need someone of Verse’s ilk to really upgrade that unit, something we know that the former Ravens defensive coordinator would certainly enjoy working with.
Verse checks all the boxes for athletic thresholds, even if he’s not a freaky athlete. But what the FSU product does bring to the table is a strong, smart plan of attack on every single snap, good run defense, and a relentless motor that is by far his most impressive and eye-popping trait. When you have a player with his ability and football IQ that just doesn’t ever let up, it can be special.
He seems like exact type of player that a DC-turned-head-coach like Macdonald will absolutely love having in the building and having a massively positive impact on the Seahawks defense as a whole.
17. Denver Broncos (via JAX): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Now the Broncos come on the clock after trading down. After removing the temptation to reach on a quarterback – the most prudent move for this organization in its current state – they then look at this board and have the always-great luxury (even if the reasons for Denver are less than ideal) of truly taking best player available on the board.
That best player remaining right now is Dallas Turner out of Alabama, who could come in and be a shot in the arm for the Broncos defensive front. Turner is slight-framed but he’s absolutely shot out of a cannon with his explosiveness off the edge as a pass-rusher. While he could still improve as a run defender, he’s willing and capable in that avenue already.
Turner would immediately be the most talented edge rusher on the Broncos roster from the time this is announced. To get that player, a second-round pick next year, and an extra fourth-rounder in 2024 would make this a clear and obvious win for Sean Payton’s team.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Over the past couple of offseasons, we’ve seen the Cincinnati Bengals really start to shuffle their offensive tackles a bit. Jonah Williams departed this offseason after they had already brought in Orlando Brown Jr. and cut ties with La’el Collins. To remedy that, the Bengals signed veteran Trent Brown.
But this is a team that needs a long-term plan with Brown and JC Latham could be that. Latham isn’t a perfect prospect but he’s well-seasoned from his time at Alabama and has a boatload of starts at tackle and guard under his belt. He could come in with a little bit of runway behind Brown, who is a slightly bigger version to some degree of what Latham brings to the table, and have the best chance at success.
The Bengals should be thinking long term, and this is a move that would do that.
19. Los Angeles Rams: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
Aaron Donald’s retirement certainly makes the Rams defense look substantially different. This was a unit that felt largely patchworked together a year ago, but having someone like Donald anchoring that group was a huge aid in getting the group to play much better than people expected coming into the year.
With Donald no longer on the roster in LA, however, the Rams should be all over someone like Byron Murphy II out of Texas. Look, I don’t want to call him an Aaron Donald replacement because that’s putting way too much pressure on the prospect. But Murphy is ultra explosive in disruptive in at least a similar manner. He can be a game-changer on the interior and someone to build around defensively, even if he isn’t Donald.
This feels like too natural of a pick given the situation.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Even with the 20th overall pick, the Steelers are in a great position. Their three primary needs in the 2024 NFL Draft are offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver. With the way this board has fallen and is likely to fall on April 25, they can pretty much move their way through this situation. But I don’t see how they could pass on Cooper DeJean.
Please, miss me with all the “move him to safety” talk when it comes to the Iowa defensive back. DeJean has the athleticism and the footwork to be a stud as an outside cornerback. Moreover, his more technical stylings at the position could pair beautifully with Joey Porter Jr. in Pittsburgh and drastically improve this secondary for the Steelers, an area that hurt them a year ago with a cast of underperforming veterans.
There are several good picks that the Steelers could make in this spot, but for my money DeJean is the move that makes the most sense to keep this team’s biggest strength, the defense, its biggest strength.
2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 21-26: Potential contenders find the OL beef
21. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
It’s been a rough offseason for the Miami Dolphins as the organization, for lack of a better term, has been forced to pay the piper. Between cuts like Xavien Howard or being unable to pay and/or retain the likes of Christian Wilkins and others, this roster is going to look much different in the 2024 season. But we know this team is built upon Mike McDaniel’s offense, and the most important thing should be improving that offensive front.
Graham Barton is the perfect prospect for Miami. He can quite literally play all five spots along the line at a high level and, with how the Dolphins have shuffled their front routinely – largely due to injuries though not entirely due to that – he could be a critical cog. The Duke product has great size for any spot, but moves extremely well, which is why he has such great versatility. He may not be elite in any one spot, but he should be well above average everywhere.
As the Dolphins continue to evaluate the future of Tua Tagovailoa and how this team has been and will be built, getting Barton in the fold will help them better decipher their best course of action moving forward.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Here’s the rub with the Philadelphia Eagles – they were far more aggressive in free agency than some people imagined, but this is still a roster with holes after the team’s precipitous collapse at the end of the 2023 campaign. Cornerback is the most obvious need, but GM Howie Roseman has never taken a corner in Round 1. Will that change with the 22nd pick?
I tend to believe that it will based on the value of this class and the talent of someone like Nate Wiggins. Wiggins might be the best pure cover cornerback in this class with elite speed, great length and a ball-hawking mentality. The problem is that he has a slight frame and isn’t a great tackler, which has scouts and analysts alike worried about how he can hold up in the NFL.
That’s a concern for the Eagles to consider, but his skills as a coverage player are rare enough to make him worth it in hopes they can work on his frame. He’s the type of player a contender can afford to roll the dice a bit with and could pay huge dividends if he hits.
23. Los Angeles Chargers (via MIN): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Once we get into the 20s in the 2024 NFL Draft, it’s going to be a look at several teams all hoping that Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU falls in their laps. He’s the clear start of the second tier of wide receivers in this class and could go as high as right outside the Top 15. But here, he falls right into the Chargers laps and gives Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh exactly what they need.
Arguably the biggest issue of the Tom Telesco era was not getting speed in the building. Thomas changes that immediately. He’s a burner, but a burner that comes with a 6-foot-3, 209-pound frame. He can be an immediate downfield threat with his speed, but he also has the potential to be an all-out nightmare for defenses as he continues to develop his route-running as he also changes direction well but can still be improving there.
Herbert and Thomas could make some magic, and the Chargers offense would immediately start to look exponentially more dangerous with the LSU product in the fold and Josh Palmer as the No. 2 option in a bigger role.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
There has been a growing sentiment that the Dallas Cowboys could take a wide receiver in the first round, and there is some merit to that. Truth be told, however, it’s not the best business for Jerry Jones and Co. Yes, getting someone beyond CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks should be prioritized, but not with this pick and the need on the offensive line.
Jackson Powers-Johnson has been a star of the draft process, dominating at the Senior Bowl and getting people to dig further into some of his tremendous tape. He’s built like a cinderblock in the most complimentary way I can say that but moves exceptionally well behind that frame. What’s more, he could continue getting even better as he’s one of the youngest prospects in this draft class.
With Tyler Smith potentially moving to left tackle, the Cowboys have holes at center and left guard. Powers-Johnson could play either role, whichever that the Cowboys need him at, which makes him a problem-solver for this roster.
25. Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
If Amarius Mims had started more than eight games in his college football career at Georgia, he would probably be a Top 10 pick in this year’s draft. He’s the definition of a behemoth and it’s not an exaggeration to say that he carries a 6-foot-8, 340-pound frame better than anyone I’ve ever seen. He’s an absolute physical marvel and his upside because of that with his size and athleticism combination makes his potential near limitless.
But injuries have been a minor issue and his lack of experience is a problem too. That all ends up just being great news for the Green Bay Packers, though, because it gives Mims the chance to fall all the way to the 25th overall pick where they can then draft him and find their replacement long-term for David Bakhtiari after the team parted with the multi-time Pro Bowler this offseason.
Mims should be a starter in Week 1 for a team that is one of the best at offensive line development in the league. He has the talent to be a stalwart right away, but the Packers are more concerned with his long-term outlook, which is immense.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
On the heels of winning the NFC South and then picking up a win in the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are largely running it back, re-signing Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, among others, this offseason and largely not having too much to worry about in terms of dire needs. But with the loss of Shaq Barrett, finding another edge rusher would behoove this team and surely make head coach Todd Bowles happy.
Laiatu Latu is certainly not the same player that Barrett was, but it’s hard not to like him. All signs to this point indicate that his medicals have checked out well, which is good considering he had to medically retire during his first college stop at Washington. When he returned to the field at UCLA, though, he was a monster, showing off a great motor and probably the best array of pass-rush moves in this class. He’s not an elite tester, but he’s a top-tier football player.
The Bucs should have plenty of room for that on the defensive front and Latu should come in and keep that a group in Tampa Bay that Bowles and the coaching staff can consider a strong suit.
2024 NFL mock draft, Picks 27-32: Chiefs fill need, Bills replace Diggs
27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Back on the clock for their second pick in the first round, the Arizona Cardinals need to find some more defensive juice. Marvin Harrison Jr. joining Kyler Murray could be absolutely electric on that side of the ball, but Jonathan Gannon would love to get some help on his side of the ball as a former defensive coordinator. So with Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton still on the board, it feels like a no-brainer.
Newton feels like he’s being overlooked far too often in this draft class because he’s been healing from an injury through the NFL Combine and testing process. But the Illinois product is a havoc-creator. He consistently shows elite burst at the line of scrimmage that causes interior offensive linemen fits while he also has the strength, even if a bit undersized, combined with that explosiveness to attack double teams and just consistently create pressure.
The Cardinals largely filled out their defensive line in free agency with replacement-level veterans. Newton would give them a playmaker who could change the math with every snap for Arizona.
28. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
It would probably be a bigger shock if the Buffalo Bills didn’t target a wide receiver with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Stefon Diggs trade leaves an exceptionally questionable group of pass-catchers in Buffalo. Yes, Khalil Shakir and newcomer Curtis Samuel are good players, but they are role players. And it gets worse from there with the depth. So that makes the position here obvious.
Full disclosure, I would not be surprised if the Bills were aggressive getting Brian Thomas Jr. and trading up. But in this mock draft, they stay put and that leaves them taking arguably the biggest gamble of the draft with Xavier Worthy, he of 40-yard dash record fame (4.21 seconds). Worthy isn’t a perfect player; he’s slight-framed, his route-running needs work and he could stand to diversify his route tree. But you can’t teach that speed and it shows up quite often on tape too.
Even if Worthy isn’t the prototype for WR1, he could pair with more underneath weapons like Shakir and Samuel to create a more full-fledged offensive attack in Buffalo around Josh Allen.
29. Detroit Lions: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Especially after watching the Detroit Lions shock everyone by taking Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell with their pair of first-round picks last year, it feels like they could do just about anything in this spot. Cornerback became less of a priority after trading for Carlton Davis this offseason, but it still seems as if it could be the place they look with this selection.
T.J. Tampa is an interesting player who could fit what the Lions typically seem to look for. He’s not overly physical, but he’s a tough player. He thrives better in zone than in man, but Detroit has shifted a bit recently to playing more zone than previously. Moreover, he has a gamer mentality and great length that make him a nightmare for quarterbacks with how he can break up passes.
It’s not a lock that the Lions would take Tampa in this spot, but he could very well be a great player in Aaron Glenn’s system, especially with how we’ve seen the DC adjust to put his personnel in the best position for success.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
For a team that looked the part of a Super Bowl contender throughout the majority of last season, it’s wild to consider just how much the Baltimore Ravens actually need as the enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The receiving corps needs help once again, cornerback is a concern that must be addressed, and edge rusher probably fits that as well. To me, though, they need offensive line help more than anything.
Ronnie Stanley’s injuries have been a nagging problem for the Ravens in recent years, so taking someone like Jordan Morgan could make a ton of sense for them. He could start of Daniel Faalele at right tackle, or take over on the interior as a guard if necessary, or step in for Stanley in the event of an injury. Morgan returned from a 2022 ACL injury and looked to still retain his movement ability and has a strong, versatile frame.
The Ravens are the poster children for playing the draft wisely in these types of situations. Evaluating their roster, it appears that taking a player like Morgan would be their best bet.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU
Truly, you never know what the San Francisco 49ers have up their sleeves when it comes to the draft. Though it’s looking increasingly less likely, the possibility of trading Brandon Aiyuk would put receiver in play at No. 31. Moreover, the secondary could use some work. But this is a team that needs desperately to start investing in the offensive line with premium picks and someone like Kingsley Suamataia could help with that.
San Francisco re-signed Colton McKivitz, their starting right tackle last year, and have some runway with him to develop Suamataia. The BYU product was a highly touted recruit but ultimately ended up with the Cougars eventually by way of the transfer portal. He still flashed his recruiting pedigree and is dominant in his best moments. Cleaning up footwork and technique is paramount, but he has aloof the goods to make that happen.
More importantly, McKivitz returning the Niners affords them the opportunity to give Suamataia a runway to develop. That could work out best for all parties involved and make this a great pick for the 49ers.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Wide receiver was a popular first-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs from the start of the offseason. But with the still-developing Rashee Rice situation and the looming possibility (or even likelihood) of a suspension, it becomes even more vital for the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs to find a pass-catcher to add to this offense.
AD Mitchell is still on the board, though, and that should be a card that Brett Veach sends up with a quickness to finish Round 1 of the 2024 draft. The Texas product by way of Georgia checks so many boxes. He has the size, speed, and explosiveness of a WR1. His film has moments when he looks like the best receiver in the country. But then there is the other side, the one where his motor has been lacking and his consistency has been a problem.
But the Chiefs are often undeterred by the downside, especially of that variety, and Mitchell’s upside would outweigh that. He has legitimate star potential and, for an offense lacking a true prototype No. 1 option, they can afford to take the risk to further help Patrick Mahomes.
2024 NFL mock draft: Full Round 2 predictions
33. Carolina Panthers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
34. New England Patriots: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
35. Arizona Cardinals: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
36. Washington Commanders: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
38. Tennessee Titans: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
39. Carolina Panthers (via NYG): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
40. Washington Commanders (via CHI): Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn
41. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
42. Houston Texans (via MIN): Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
43. Atlanta Falcons: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
45. New Orleans Saints (via DEN): Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
46. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
47. New York Giants (via SEA): Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
50. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
52. Los Angeles Rams: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
54. Cleveland Browns: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
55. Miami Dolphins: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
58. Green Bay Packers: T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
59. Houston Texans: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
60. Buffalo Bills: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
61. Detroit Lions: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
62. Baltimore Ravens: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
63. San Francisco 49ers: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Panthers finally get on the board with a pair of Top 40 picks to start the second round. They waste no time replacing Brian Burns with the uber-athletic Chop Robinson in hopes they can develop him before then getting Bryce Young more assistance in the form of the speedy Troy Franklin, who should pair well with Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen.
Bo Nix's fall stops with the LA Rams at No. 52, which feels like the perfect landing spot for the Oregon quarterback as he could thrive in Sean McVay's system. Meanwhile, the Cowboys replace Tony Pollard aggressively with Jonathan Brooks coming off of the board inside the Top 60 picks.
The Packers take a risk here with T'Vondre Sweat, who has some off-field concerns but is a monster with tape to prove it. We also see the Steelers continue to try and find value at receiver on Day 2 with Roman Wilson, who would be a sneaky great fit with George Pickens in that offense.
2024 NFL mock draft: Full Round 3 predictions
65. Carolina Panthers: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
66. Arizona Cardinals: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
67. Washington Commanders: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
68. New England Patriots: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
69. Minnesota Vikings (via LAC): Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
70. New York Giants: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
71. Arizona Cardinals (via TEN): Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
72. New York Jets: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
73. Detroit Lions (via MIN): Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
74. Atlanta Falcons: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
75. Chicago Bears: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
76. Denver Broncos: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
78. Washington Commanders (via SEA): Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
79. Atlanta Falcons (via JAX): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
80. Cincinnati Bengals: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
81. Seattle Seahawks (via NO): Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College
82. Indianapolis Colts: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
83. Los Angeles Rams: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota State
85. Cleveland Browns: Kamren Kitchens, S, Miami (FL)
86. Houston Texans (via PHI): Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
87. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Baker, WR, UCF
88. Green Bay Packers: Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
90. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
91. Green Bay Packers (via BUF): Brenden Rice, WR, USC
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via DET): Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
93. Baltimore Ravens: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
94. San Francisco 49ers: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Calen Bullock, S, USC
96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
97. Cincinnati Bengals: Leonard Taylor II, DL, Miami (FL)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (via PHI): Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
99. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
100. Washington Commanders (via SF): Matt Gonclaves, OL, Pittsburgh
The Cowboys finally get a wide receiver here with the speedy Javon Baker. We also see the Packers continue building out their roster and give a little ribbing to the 49ers by taking the son of Jerry Rice, Brendan Rice, to supplement the offense further.
Quarterbacks keep flying off the board too with the Giants and Broncos both finding signal-callers with Spencer Rattler and Michael Pratt, respectively. And the Steelers' impressive draft keeps rolling as they replace Mason Cole, add more interior O-line depth, and look much better. The Vikings also get some defensive line help after getting the 69th pick nicely from the Chargers.
And let's not forget the Cardinals, a team fully taking advantage of its bevy of Top 100 picks by really filling out a blank-slate type of roster beautifully.