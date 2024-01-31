List of most NBA All-Star Game appearances
These frequent All-Stars are cemented in the history books.
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 PM E.T. in Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It is the 73rd edition of the special game, which will feature the long-awaited return to Eastern Conference vs. Western Confernce.
Starters for each conference have already been announced. LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start for the West. Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard will start for the East.
The All-Star reserves will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 PM E.T. on TNT.
It is a particularly noteworthy All-Star nod for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers' forward has now been to 20 straight All-Star games. That sets the NBA record. Here's a full list of the most All-Star games played in league history.
Most NBA All-Star Game appearances of all time
1. LeBron James — 20
2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — 19
3. Kobe Bryant — 18
4. Julius Erving — 16
5. Tim Duncan — 15
6. Kevin Garnett — 15
7. Shaquille O'Neal — 15
8. Michael Jordan — 14
9. Karl Malone — 14
10. Dirk Nowitzki — 14
11. Jerry West — 14
12. Kevin Durant — 14
13. Wilt Chamberlain — 13
14. Bob Cousy — 13
15. John Havlicek — 13
What an impressive list. It's too simplistic to judge the G.O.A.T conversation on All-Star berths, but this is the perfect testament to LeBron's singular longevity. We have never seen an NBA player operate at his level for such a long, sustained period of time. He's still an All-Star in his 21st season, folks. Even Michael Jordan took a couple years off to pursue baseball.
Kevin Durant also continues to climb the list. Based on his performance this season, the Phoenix Suns forward has at least a couple All-Star campaigns left in the tank.
Other notable active players include Chris Paul (12), James Harden (10), Stephen Curry (9), Russell Westbrook (9), Anthony Davis (8), Paul George (8), and Kyrie Irving (8).
The All-Star Game has been a mixed-bag product over the years, but a recent switch to the Elam ending has added more excitement to the games. What happens on the court, however, is less important than the historic milestone each All-Star nod represents. Eventually, every great player is judged on the totality of their résumé. More often than not, All-Star berths factor into that conversation.