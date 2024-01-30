When are the NBA All-Star Game Reserves announced?
Now that we know who is starting in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, when will the reserves be announced?
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters are official.
While all the players named were more than deserving, some fanbases have a sour taste in their mouths after feeling like their best player(s) got snubbed.
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson finished ahead of Milwaukee Bucks floor general Damian Lillard in both player and media polls — but the fan voting ultimately gave the latter the tiebreaker, costing the former his first opportunity to start in an All-Star Game.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was named an All-Star starter for a record-setting 20th consecutive season.
Unfortunately, only 10 players can start in the All-Star Game. This year, the decision feels more challenging than ever. Players like Brunson are making a legitimate case to earn the honor of being named a starter.
Luckily, each conference will name seven representatives as reserves when the 2024 All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
With the voting process officially over and starters being named as of last week, when are the reserves announced?
In addition to introducing the All-Star starters, TNT will reveal the substitutes during their NBA Tip-Off broadcast, which will take place on Feb. 1, 2024.
How are NBA All-Star Game Reserves determined?
While the starters are determined by a combination of polls from the fans, media, and players, it is the active NBA head coaches who vote on the reserves.
NBA All-Star Game back to East vs. West
After hosting an NBA All-Star draft for the past six seasons where the team captains were determined by leading fan vote-getters in each conference, the format of the game will revert to its original East versus West format this season.