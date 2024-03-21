Most points scored in March Madness: Single game, round-by-round, tournament records
Records are meant to be broken, but many of the scoring records in the history of the NCAA Tournament have stood for decades.
By Kinnu Singh
March Madness has become known for shining moments, shocking upsets, and unexpected heroes. There has been no shortage of memorable performances since the NCAA men's college basketball tournament first began around 1939. Although some of the greatest basketball players have competed in the tournament, some records have not been broken for decades.
The single-game scoring record has stood for over 50 years, and many other scoring records are unlikely to be topped any time soon.
Here's a look at some of the highest-scoring performances in March Madness history.
March Madness scoring records for single game, tournament, Final Four and more
Most points scored, single game: Austin Carr, 61 points
1970 NCAA tournament, Notre Dame vs. University of Ohio
Notre Dame star Austin Carr began the NCAA tournament on a heater. He scored a record-breaking 61 points against the University of Ohio on March 7, 1970. His 25-for-44 shooting gave him the record for most fields made and attempted, along with the only 60-point game in NCAA tournament history. Perhaps the most impressive part about the record is that this game happened before the implementation of the three-point line. Carr scored 50 points on field goals alone, while adding 11 points on 14 free throw attempts.
Carr averaged 52.7 points over three tournament games — the most points per game in NCAA tournament history. Notre Dame lost to Kentucky in the regional semifinals, which kept Carr from setting the single tournament points record.
Most points scored, single tournament: Glen Rice, 184 points
1989 NCAA Tournament, Michigan
Before becoming a three-time NBA All-Star, Glen Rice helped Michigan win a national championship with 184 points during the 1989 NCAA Tournament. He sealed the run with a 31-point performance during an overtime win against Seton Hall in the championship game.
Most points scored, national championship game: Bill Walton, 44 points
1973 NCAA National Championship, UCLA vs. Memphis
UCLA legend Bill Walton capped off a perfect season with a 44-point performance. Memphis never stood a chance, as Walton's performance helped catapult the Bruins to their seventh consecutive championship. The record was previously tied at 42 points by Washington's Bob Houbregs (1953) and UCLA's Gail Goodrich (1965).
Most points scored, Final Four: Bill Bradley, 58 points
1965 NCAA Third Place Game, Princeton vs. Wichita State
Princeton fell to Michigan in the national semifinal, but that didn't stop Bill Bradley from competing for third place. The game didn't have championship stakes, but it's an impressive feat regardless.
Carr was no stranger to scoring. He holds four of the top 10 individual scoring performances in NCAA Tournament history. He has two 52-point games and a 47-point game. Carr was eventually selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1971 NBA Draft.
Highest scoring game: 264 points
1990 second round, Loyola Marymount 149 vs. Michigan 115
Paul Westhead's teams at Loyola Marymount were known for two key traits: they were the most prolific scoring offense in the nation and the most atrocious defense in the nation. The team improved its scoring for three consecutive seasons. From 1987 to 1990, their average scoring output went from 110.3 points per game to 112.5 points per game to 122.4 points per game.
In 1989-90, Westhead's team scored 122.4 points per game, 21.1 points higher than the second-best scoring program. That same year, they surrendered 108.1 points per game, 6.1 higher than the second-worst defense. Still, the recipe worked, leading to a combined 74-21 record during a three-year span. It also led to Loyola Marymount to play in the five highest-scoring games in the history of the tournament.
