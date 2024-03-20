How to watch March Madness 2024: TV channels, stream March Madness Live, Paramount+
Everything college basketball fans need to know when watching March Madness.
By Mark Powell
The NCAA Tournament is upon us. March Madness is arguably the greatest time of the year for sports fans, as it brings with it continuous action, especially in the early rounds.
Will all of your upsets hit? Well, I wouldn't count on it. But for now, every bracket is perfect. The games are well underway, and the television schedule can be hard to keep track of. This is where we come into play.
The entire men's tournament will be broadcast on the Turner Sports networks, which include CBS, TNT, TBS and Tru TV. One can watch the entire tournament on CBS All Access, which is available on Paramount+. I'm here to break it all down for you.
How to watch March Madness 2024: Full TV schedule
The complete NCAA Tournament schedule will be played out on a series of networks. CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV will broadcast the entire tournament in full. Knowing which network is showing which game is key, as I would know. Having multiple monitors and/or televisions streaming at once is custom around these parts. In that sense, we are here to help.
Which March Madness games are on CBS?
CBS is, of course, the main cable network and the ultimate home of the men's NCAA Tournament. But which games will be showcased on basic cable? As one would imagine, these matchups were strategically picked out by Turner Sports.
Games televised on CBS
Time (ET)
No. 8 Mississippi State vs No. 9 Michigan State
12:15 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 16 Howard/Wagner
2: 45 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 3 Kentucky vs No. 14 Oakland
7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 6 Texas Tech vs No. 11 NC State
9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 8 Florida Atlanta vs No. 9 Northwestern
12:15 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 1 UConn vs No. 16 Stetson
2:45 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 4 Duke vs No. 13, Vermont
7:10 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 5 Wisconsin vs No. 12 James Madison
9:40 p.m. ET, Friday
Which March Madness games are on TNT?
Games that are not televised on CBS may instead be shown on TNT, TBS or Tru TV. These games are not less important by any means, of course, but they do offer Turner Sports customers the opportunity to watch more than one matchup at once. Yes, March Madness has truly arrived when you're watching more than one game at a time.
Games televised on TNT
Time (ET)
No. 3 Creighton vs No. 14 Akron
1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 6 South Carolina vs No. 11 Oregon
4:00 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 7 Texas vs No. 10 Colorado State
6:50 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 15 Saint Peter's
9:20 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 5 San Diego State vs No. 12 UAB
1:45 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 4 Auburn vs No. 13 Yale
4:15 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 1 Houston vs No. 16 Longwood
9:20 p.m. ET, Friday
Which March Madness games are on TBS?
Games that are not broadcast on TNT or CBS are likely to be shown on TBS. Turner sports makes a fortune off the NCAA Tournament in part by spreading it across four networks. If you don't have basic cable. TBS games can be seen on CBS All Access along with a number of streaming services, including Paramount +.
Games televised on TBS
Time (ET)
No. 2 Arizona vs No. 15 Long Beach State
2 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 7 Dayton vs No. 10 Nevada
4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 5 Gonzaga vs No. 12 McNesse State
7:25 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 4 Kansas vs No. 13 Samford
9:55 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 2 Marquette vs No. 15 Western Kentucky
2 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 7 Florida vs No. 10 Boise State/Colorado
4:30 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 1 Purdue vs No. 16 Montana State/Grambling
7:25 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU
9:55 p.m. ET, Friday
Which March Madness games are on TruTV?
Unfortunately, the final network Turner Sports will show March Madness games on is Tru TV, which is only available on select cable providers. TruTV is available on DirecTV channel 246, DISH channel 242, AT&T channels 164 and 1164, and Verizon channels 183 and 683. It varies by location for Comast, but it should be available. For streaming purposes, we recommend CBS All Access or Paramount+.
Games televised on TruTV
Time (ET)
No. 6 BYU vs No. 11 Duquesne
12:40 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 3 Illinois vs No. 14 Moorhead State
3:10 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 2 Iowa State vs No. 15 South Dakota State
7:35 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 7 Washington State vs No. 10 Drake
10:05 p.m. ET, Thursday
No. 3 Baylor vs No. 14 Colgate
12:40 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 6 Clemson vs No. 11 New Mexico
3:10 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 4 Alabama vs No. 13 Charleston
7:35 p.m. ET, Friday
No. 5 Saint Mary's vs No. 12 Grand Canyon
10:05 p.m. ET, Friday
Watch March Madness Live 2024: How long can you watch for free?
The best way to watch every March Madness game is via March Madness Live online or through the app. Fans can log in with a cable or satellite subscription for unlimited streaming through the platform, but there is also the option of a trial to watch for free without logging in. How long does that last, though? You can stream March Madness Live for free for a full hour without logging in before your free access will be revoked.
Another potential free option is to stream the NCAA Tournament via a subscription to CBS All-Acess or Paramount+. Free subscriptions usually last a week. Just be sure to cancel your free trial when the time comes, or else Turner will charge you. Trust me, I have made that mistake once before.
All the action will be streamed on Paramount+, which bring us to our next point.
Watch March Madness on Paramount+: How to sign up, live stream
Paramount+ is available to everyone at a certain price point. The best way to watch every March Madness game is via CBS All Access, which is available on a Paramount+ subscription. To sign up for a Paramount+ free trial, click here or head to their official website for a permanent subscription.
The entire tournament will be streamed live at the networks listed above -- CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV.