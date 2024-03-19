What channel is TruTV on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH, AT&T U-Verse and more? Watch March Madness 2024
Here is the ultimate TruTV-March Madness watcher's guide ahead of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
By Lior Lampert
With the first two games of the First Four beginning on Tuesday night, which will be televised nationally on TruTV, the stage for March Madness 2024 is set.
Unless you watch Impractical Jokers, you may not know where to find TruTV on your cable provider, but here is the ultimate channel guide to watching March Madness on the network.
What channel is TruTV on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH, U-Verse and Verizon Fios?
Provider
Channel(s)
DirecTV
246
Comast/Xfinity
Varies by location
DISH
242
AT&T U-Verse
164 and 1164 (HD)
Verizon Fios
183 and 683 (HD)
For those who have used Comcast/Xfinity as their cable provider, the channel varies by location. Click here to search by zip code and find TruTV at your earliest convenience!
Which March Madness games are on TruTV? Full schedule
- (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard – Tuesday, Mar. 19, 6:40 p.m. ET
- (10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia – Tuesday, Mar. 19, 9:10 p.m. ET
- (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State – Wednesday Mar. 20, 6:40 p.m. ET
- (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State – Wednesday, Mar. 20, 9:10 p.m. ET
- (11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU – Thursday Mar. 21, 12:40 p.m. ET
- (14) Morehead State vs. (3) Illinois – Thursday, Mar. 21, 3:10 p.m. ET
- (15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State – Thursday, Mar. 21, 7:35 p.m. ET
- (10) Drake vs. (7) Washington State – Thursday, Mar. 21, 10:05 p.m. ET
- (14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor – Friday, Mar. 22, 12:40 p.m. ET
- (11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson – Friday, Mar. 22, 3:10 p.m. ET
- (13) College of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama – Friday, Mar. 22, 7:35 p.m. ET
- (12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary’s – Friday, Mar. 22, 10:05 p.m. ET
TruTV’s coverage of March Madness concludes after the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Undoubtedly the most exciting time in college basketball, be sure to tune in to The Big Dance, starting with the First Four games airing on TruTV, where eight teams battle for the last four spots in the bracket.
