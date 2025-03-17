100 Best March Madness bracket names for your pool: Still funny if it's busted!

Now that the March Madness bracket has been revealed and we have the field of 68 for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, it's time to move on to filling out your bracket. You know what to do there as a college basketball fan.
Pick the right mix of Cinderellas and favorites, make sure you aren't going all chalk and have a few upsets, and use whatever strategy you can think of to get your national champion. But before you enter your pool, you have to come up with a March Madness bracket name. For some hoops fans, that can actually be harder than picking 63 games across three weeks.
What kind of March Madness bracket name do you even go with? One inspired by your favorite player might be good. Or how about a legendary coach — or even a current big name in coaching to make your bracket pop? Maybe you're more agnostic when it comes to fandom and would prefer to just remember March Madness memories of old, or make a pop culture reference with your bracket name. Or it's the other end of the spectrum and you're looking for a Kentucky or Duke themed March Madness bracket name.
Whatever you're looking for, we've got you covered with March Madness bracket names spanning numerous niches, categories and everything in-between — including making sure your keeping it safe for work in the office, but still hopefully getting a laugh.
Player-inspired bracket names
- Perry Ellis Still Plays, He Changed His Name to Hunter Dickinson
- Run It Up The Flagg Pole
- Flagg's Dunk Dynasty
- Bring Out the Broomes
- Oweh! Oweh! Oweh!
- Cut To the Jase (Richardson)
- Grant Nelson is a 90s NASCAR Driver Reincarnate
- Taller Thank Zakai Ziegler
- Bride of Chucky Hepburn
- Team, Not Solo Ball
Funny March Madness bracket names
- Even Dan Hurley hates Dan Hurley
- Paint Me Like One Of Your French Brackets
- Burn the Tape and This Bracket
- Burning This One After Round 1
- No Research, All Vibes
- Don’t Look at the Standings
- I Always Lose to My Mom
- The Algorithm Hates Me
Bracket names inspired by March Madness lore
- Sister Jean Blessed This Bracket
- More Busted Than Bob Knight’s Chair
- One Shining Bracket
- The Jenkins Jinx
- Kiss My Bracket, Vitale
- More Longshots Than Steph Curry
- Going Farleigh Deep
- UMBC Ya Later
- Kris Jenkins Energy
Best pop culture bracket names
- It’s giving Madness
- It’s Me, I’m the Bracket, It’s Me
- The Big Bracketowski
- Strike a Chord and It's Probably Mid-Major!
- March Madness Disney Live Action Remake
- Filled Out at the Pink Pony Club
Bracket names based on your favorite coaches
- Coach Calimari’s Breathtaking Bracket
- It’s Gonna Be (Dusty) May
- Pitino's Redemption Road
- Self Kans-assessment
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Bruce Pearl
- Tom to the Izzo
- Hubert Davis is Somehow Here Too
- Scheyer's Remorse
- Kelvin Sampson and Delilah
- Penny Hardaway For Your Thoughts
Betting-based bracket names
- Fade the Bracket
- Survive and Cover
- Welcome to the Final Over 3.5
- 16 Seed Moneylines Give Me Life
Office pool bracket names
- Million-Dollar Madness
- Bracket Buster Brigade
- Portal Power Plays
- The 5-12 Curse
- Havoc Bracket
- Survive and Advance
- Fraud Watch Activated
- One-Seed Sellouts
- Hope This Bracket Finds You Well
Cinderella story bracket names
- The 15 Over 2 Club
- FGCU Dunked On Me Too
- March Mayhem
- Glass Slipper Certified
- Bracket Busters Anonymous
- Upset City Limits
- Just Vibes, No Chalk
- Don't Upset Me
Team-specific bracket names
- Big Blue Bracket
- UCan’t
- Clutch City Bracket
- Tidal Wave Takes
- Storm Surge Selections
- Eye of the Tiger
- Cardinal Rule
- McNeese Nuts
- The UConn Blueprint
- UNITC Somehow Made It
- Houston, You Are A Problem
- Auburn Notice
- Don't Care About Nothin' But the Tide!
Bracket inspired by legendary players and coaches
- Even James Naismith Wouldn’t Pick Kansas
- Jon Scheyer Uses 3-in-1 Shampoo-Body Wash
- Dan Hurley Taught Me Anger Management
- Wooden’s Winning Ways
- My bracket is based on college football, so good luck fining me, Greg Sankey
Conference-related bracket names
- I Couldn’t Shave the Last Time the Big Ten Won
- Pac-12 Rebuilders
- Big Ten Expansion Experiment
- Rocky Top Bracketology
- Swamp Madness
Kentucky March Madness bracket names
- Rupp is Wherever I'm Big Blue
- We Recognize Only One Pope, Mark
- Peacocks are the Earth's worst animal
- Jack Goehlke is a super-villain
- Oweh We Go
Duke March Madness bracket names
- America's Flagg
- Pros and Kon
- Devil's Advocate Picks
- I Spelled Krzyzewski Correctly
- Better Laettner Than Never
- Hunt for Redick October