100 Best March Madness bracket names for your pool: Still funny if it's busted!

Now that the March Madness bracket has been revealed and we have the field of 68 for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, it's time to move on to filling out your bracket. You know what to do there as a college basketball fan.

Pick the right mix of Cinderellas and favorites, make sure you aren't going all chalk and have a few upsets, and use whatever strategy you can think of to get your national champion. But before you enter your pool, you have to come up with a March Madness bracket name. For some hoops fans, that can actually be harder than picking 63 games across three weeks.

What kind of March Madness bracket name do you even go with? One inspired by your favorite player might be good. Or how about a legendary coach — or even a current big name in coaching to make your bracket pop? Maybe you're more agnostic when it comes to fandom and would prefer to just remember March Madness memories of old, or make a pop culture reference with your bracket name. Or it's the other end of the spectrum and you're looking for a Kentucky or Duke themed March Madness bracket name.

Whatever you're looking for, we've got you covered with March Madness bracket names spanning numerous niches, categories and everything in-between — including making sure your keeping it safe for work in the office, but still hopefully getting a laugh.

Player-inspired bracket names

Perry Ellis Still Plays, He Changed His Name to Hunter Dickinson

Run It Up The Flagg Pole

Flagg's Dunk Dynasty

Bring Out the Broomes

Oweh! Oweh! Oweh!

Cut To the Jase (Richardson)

Grant Nelson is a 90s NASCAR Driver Reincarnate

Taller Thank Zakai Ziegler

Bride of Chucky Hepburn

Team, Not Solo Ball

Funny March Madness bracket names

Even Dan Hurley hates Dan Hurley

Paint Me Like One Of Your French Brackets

Burn the Tape and This Bracket

Burning This One After Round 1

No Research, All Vibes

Don’t Look at the Standings

I Always Lose to My Mom

The Algorithm Hates Me

Bracket names inspired by March Madness lore

Sister Jean Blessed This Bracket

More Busted Than Bob Knight’s Chair

One Shining Bracket

The Jenkins Jinx

Sister Jean’s Blessing

Kiss My Bracket, Vitale

More Longshots Than Steph Curry

Going Farleigh Deep

UMBC Ya Later

Kris Jenkins Energy

Best pop culture bracket names

It’s giving Madness

It’s Me, I’m the Bracket, It’s Me

The Big Bracketowski

Strike a Chord and It's Probably Mid-Major!

March Madness Disney Live Action Remake

Filled Out at the Pink Pony Club

Bracket names based on your favorite coaches

Coach Calimari’s Breathtaking Bracket

It’s Gonna Be (Dusty) May

Pitino's Redemption Road

Self Kans-assessment

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Bruce Pearl

Tom to the Izzo

Hubert Davis is Somehow Here Too

Scheyer's Remorse

Kelvin Sampson and Delilah

Penny Hardaway For Your Thoughts

Betting-based bracket names

Fade the Bracket

Survive and Cover

Welcome to the Final Over 3.5

16 Seed Moneylines Give Me Life

Office pool bracket names

Million-Dollar Madness

Bracket Buster Brigade

Portal Power Plays

The 5-12 Curse

Havoc Bracket

Survive and Advance

Fraud Watch Activated

One-Seed Sellouts

Hope This Bracket Finds You Well

Cinderella story bracket names

The 15 Over 2 Club

FGCU Dunked On Me Too

March Mayhem

Glass Slipper Certified

Bracket Busters Anonymous

Upset City Limits

Just Vibes, No Chalk

Don't Upset Me

Team-specific bracket names

Big Blue Bracket

UCan’t

Clutch City Bracket

Tidal Wave Takes

Storm Surge Selections

Eye of the Tiger

Cardinal Rule

McNeese Nuts

The UConn Blueprint

UNITC Somehow Made It

Houston, You Are A Problem

Auburn Notice

Don't Care About Nothin' But the Tide!

Bracket inspired by legendary players and coaches

Even James Naismith Wouldn’t Pick Kansas

Jon Scheyer Uses 3-in-1 Shampoo-Body Wash

Dan Hurley Taught Me Anger Management

Wooden’s Winning Ways

My bracket is based on college football, so good luck fining me, Greg Sankey

Conference-related bracket names

I Couldn’t Shave the Last Time the Big Ten Won

Pac-12 Rebuilders

Big Ten Expansion Experiment

Rocky Top Bracketology

Swamp Madness

Kentucky March Madness bracket names

Rupp is Wherever I'm Big Blue

We Recognize Only One Pope, Mark

Peacocks are the Earth's worst animal

Jack Goehlke is a super-villain

Big Blue Bracket

Oweh We Go

Duke March Madness bracket names