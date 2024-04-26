Most quarterbacks ever taken in Top 10 of one NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft has made history.
The 2024 NFL Draft is off to a truly wild start. We knew there would be a lot of quarterbacks picked — potentially six in the first round. Well, those who took the over are sitting pretty, and it happened quicker than ever imagined. There were six quarterbacks picked in the top 12, including five of the top 10 picks.
If that sounds like a lot, well, it is. Historically a lot.
Forevermore, at least until a better quarterback class comes along, the 2024 draft will have a place in the annals of NFL Draft history.
Most quarterbacks ever taken in Top 10 of NFL Draft
The 2024 draft now holds the all-time record for most quarterbacks selected in the top 10 in a single year. And that's not factoring in Bo Nix to the Broncos at No. 12.
DRAFT POSITION
PLAYER
TEAM
1
Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears
2
Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
3
Drake Maye
New England Patriots
8
Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons
10
J.J. McCarthy
Minnesota Vikings
This was truly... something. Four of those QBs were expected. McCarthy actually tumbled further than mock drafts projected him. But, Michael Penix Jr. to the Atlanta Falcons was the stunner of the draft — of several drafts, honestly. Months removed from signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, the Falcons are drafting the 23-year-old gunslinger from Washington.
Here's the explanation from one NFL GM, via Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
"He’s gonna be a star. He’s a franchise quarterback. That’s the best way to put it.”
If Penix isn't a game-breaking star in a few years, the Falcons will look silly. Not only does Atlanta not add talent to support Kirk Cousins and their 2024 Super Bowl aspirations, but Cousins wasn't even given a heads up. They run the risk of upsetting their new franchise QB out of the gate, and Penix won't start until he is at least 25 or 26 years old. The first two years of Cousins' contract are guaranteed, and the Falcons clearly hope Cousins can last longer at his present level.
Major arm talent is Penix's calling card, but his age and injury history are significant, and the Falcons' needed a quarterback least of any position. At best, he's a high-level backup in the first two years if Cousins gets hurt. The Falcons probably should've waited a couple years before pinning down Cousins' successor.
Anyhow, this was a true record-breaking night for quarterbacks. It's the most important position in football, but it's foolish to think all five of these picks will pan out. Caleb Williams to Chicago was obvious; the Pats should feel great about Drake Maye. As far as team and prospect fits are concerned, J.J. McCarthy couldn't have hoped for a better landing spot than Minnesota.
There is a lot of potential for failure here, but plenty of upside too. We should get amply entertaining football out of the next generation of QBs. Only time will tell which picks hit, however, and which picks fail.