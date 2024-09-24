Mountain West schools are paying a ridiculous amount of money to join the Pac-12
By Austen Bundy
Monday was a day full of will-they, won't-they speculation over the next schools to join the Pac-12 Conference.
First, reports dropped that at least four target schools decided against heading West — Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and Air Force, a huge missed opportunity for the Pac-12.
Then, one brave Mountain West school decided to join four others that previously announced they would join in 2026 ‚ Utah State. Now the conference is looking to avoid a total dissolution if UNLV reneges on its purported recommitment.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, in addition to the Aggies and potentially the Rebels, will join Oregon State and Washington State in a revamped Pac-12.
The price of realignment is high (like really high)
According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the five schools currently confirmed to be leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12 will be paying a combined $155 million to join.
So, it's not all a gigantic loss for the Mountain West. If UNLV decides to join the rest, that fee could balloon to $170 million.
According to the New York Times, the conference is set to make so much cash from losing members due to its bylaws including clauses where schools and the Pac-12 would have to cover departure fees, poaching fees and other miscellaneous costs.
The Pac-12 currently sits at two members (Oregon State and Washington State) and is in the middle of an NCAA grace period that will run out in 2026. It will need a total of eight teams minimum to qualify as an FBS conference by that deadline.
Adding the Mountain West schools would provide a revamped football and basketball prowess the Pac-12 once held before the mass exodus of 10 original members. It's unclear if Pac-12 leadership will make a move towards coaxing Gonzaga or St. Mary's to join in a basketball-only capacity.
The Mountain West, if it loses UNLV on top of the five others, would drop from 12 teams to six - putting it below the eight-member minimum. So, expect more realignment activity to take place between now and potentially the end of the year.