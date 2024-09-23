Pac-12 totally whiffs on four major college football realignment targets
By Austen Bundy
The Pac-12 is trying to make a comeback. Not even two weeks ago the conference announced it will add four Mountain West schools to its ranks by 2026.
However, that still leaves it two short of the eight-school minimum set by the NCAA for conferences to be FBS eligible. That led to media-wide speculation over who the Pac-12 could add next in its resurgence.
Well, Monday at least four potential targets appear to be coming off the board.
Memphis, Tulane and South Florida are all going to stay in the American Athletic Conference. Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger was first to report the teams' reaffirmed commitments to their home conference.
Dellenger also reported on Monday that an additional target of the Pac-12, Air Force, had also decided to remain in the Mountain West instead of joining Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State in the mass West Coast exodus.
Pac-12 might have to scrape the college football barrel to continue survival bid
Monday's reports are bad news for the Pac-12 and leave it few options to find two more members. It is currently in the middle of a two-year grace period set by the NCAA so that it can meet the eight-team minimum by 2026.
Currently, the conference only has two members, Oregon State and Washington State, after the 10 other members departed this season for the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC. With four high-quality options now seemingly off the table, the Pac-12 may need to snag at least two bottom-dwelling Group of Five schools by the end of the grace period.
It was revealed Saturday that the conference is supposedly looking at adding UNLV and Utah State. However, with Air Force recommitting to the Mountain West, there may be a demand for reaffirmed loyalty from the Rebels and Aggies, too.
It's unlikely to happen, but with legal troubles brewing in the ACC, perhaps the Pac-12 can try to mend relations with California and Stanford. A return to normal scheduling and travel arrangements might be a deal sweetener.