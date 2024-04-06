Mutiny in the Tundra: Another former Packers RB leaves for brutal NFC rival
The Green Bay Packers are losing running back Patrick Taylor to a team that has sent them packing in the playoffs far too often.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers have gone on a spending spree this offseason, and for good reason. The team made it to the NFC Divisional Round, far further than anyone expected. While the team did bring in former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and ex-New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, the team also lost their fair share of players.
Perhaps the most notable name to leave the organization was running back Aaron Jones, who was released shortly after the Jacobs signing. One day later, Jones signed a one-year contract with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Well, now they've seen another running back depart for another one of the Packers' rivals.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, running back Patrick Taylor agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
Former Packers running back Patrick Taylor joins 49ers
The 49ers have been a thorn in the side for the Packers, notably in the playoffs. In Green Bay's last nine trips to the playoffs, San Francisco eliminated them five times. The Packers didn't have a single win in that period. As the Packers invested in free agency, they watch a former player in Taylor join the 49ers.
Taylor joined the Packers back in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis. Playing for the Tigers football program, Taylor ran for 2,884 yards and 36 touchdowns on 536 carries in four seasons.
During Taylor's four seasons across two stints, he split time on offense and special teams. This past season, Taylor played on 33 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps and 40 percent of their special teams snaps. In 11 games played, Taylor ran for 141 yards on 32 carries, while catching 11-of-17 targets for 49 yards.
In his Green Bay career, Taylor ran for 261 yards and one touchdown on 65 carries, while catching 14-of-20 targets for 69 yards.
Now, Taylor slots in as a depth option for the 49ers at running back. Taylor slots in behind starter Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason. Of course, that can all change this offseason, whether it's through free agency, the trade block, or the NFL Draft.