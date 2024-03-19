Mutiny! Scott Boras' offseason gets worse with MLBPA in-fighting
It's been a tough offseason for Scott Boras, and the latest MLBPA scandal won't help matters.
By Mark Powell
Amid the slowest offseason in recent memory, the MLBPA is seeking change at the very top. The players have asked Tony Clark to replace deputy director Bruce Meyer with Harry Marino, who is a former MLBPA lawyer.
Many players have long accused Meyer of favoring Scott Boras, providing him with influence and an advantage over other agents. Evan Drellich of The Athletic outlined this prevailing thought in a recent article:
"Many players and agents have long grumbled about union leadership, suspecting that agent Scott Boras has outsized influence, which Boras and union leadership have always denied. But player agents have maintained those complaints for years, particularly in regard to the fortunes of baseball’s middle class," Drellich wrote.
Scott Boras at the center of MLBPA mutiny
Meyer has been careful not to "dignify" these accusations with much comment, but he did discuss Boras's role in 2021.
"The players run the union. Scott’s obviously an important agent to the extent he represents a lot of players, and we talk to Scott just like we talk to any agent who wants to talk to us," Meyer said at the time. “I hesitate, because the more specific you get into it, the more it dignifies it. But I didn’t know Scott when I was hired, and I don’t think I met him, spoke to him, for the first 10 months I was here.”
It's been a tough offseason for Boras, whose clients have taken short-term contracts due to a lack of spending across the league. Players such as Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger and more, all Boras clients, signed for below their expected value, and as such will likely have to test the market again next year, which was not the preferred outcome.
The lack of long-term deals given to Boras clients this winter is...sketchy to say the least. Now, his perceived influence in the MLBPA could be gone as well.
It's unclear if a change is imminent. Meyer helped secure positive returns for the MLBPA in the latest round of CBA talks, while Harry Marino played a major role in drafting the first ever minor league CBA.