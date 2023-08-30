Mystery team in Jonathan Taylor trade talks with Colts revealed
A mystery team that was in trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts for running back Jonathan Taylor has been revealed.
By Scott Rogust
The Indianapolis Colts had quite a busy couple of days. Not only did they have to trim their roster down to 53 players, but they also had trade talks for running back Jonathan Taylor. The running back demanded a trade earlier in training camp after contract negotiations went nowhere. Initially, the Colts refused to trade him, before allowing him to speak with teams regarding a deal. He had until Tuesday to find a team and for the Colts to agree to terms on a deal.
Tuesday came and went, and no trade materialized. With that, the Colts placed Taylor on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. In terms of who was calling, the Miami Dolphins were a team of note to call the Colts about a deal. As it turns out, there was a mystery team also in on Taylor, and they have since been revealed.
According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Green Bay Packers were in talks with the Colts for Taylor and had "legitimate interest" in acquiring him. No trade materialized, and it's unknown what the Packers offered the Colts for Taylor.
Packers revealed as mystery team in trade talks with Colts for Jonathan Taylor
While the self-imposed deadline passed and with Taylor on the PUP list, the running back could still be dealt. However, he would have to sit out the first four games of the season. Holder further reports that there is still interest in Taylor and that he "would still welcome a trade." The NFL trade deadline is on Oct. 31 and could present itself as the last chance for the Colts to trade him this season.
The Packers' current running back depth chart has Aaron Jones leading the way as the starter. The thing is, Jones is under contract until the end of the 2024 season. But Holder mentions that none of Jones' $12 million owed for the 2024 season is guaranteed.
Also on the roster is A.J. Dillon, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.
Taylor is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. In three years with the team, Taylor ran for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns on 756 carries, while catching 104 passes for 802 yards on 130 targets.
It will be interesting to see what the Colts will do in the next year. Will they trade him to an interested team like the Packers? Could they franchise-tag him after the year? Or will they let him walk as a free agent after this season?