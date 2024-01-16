Najee Harris comment after Steelers playoff loss proves Mike Tomlin's culture is broken
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris thinks this team lacks discipline, which falls squarely on Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has a year left on his contract. Yet, Tomlin's future in the Steel City seems to be a sticking point for fans and pundits alike. When Tomlin was asked whether he expected to be the head coach next season, he walked out of his press conference mid-question.
I would argue that was a poor way to handle such an inquiry from the media, but I'm not in Tomlin's shoes. The Steelers just lost a playoff game. He's in the moment, and doesn't want to discuss his future just yet. I surely understand where he's coming from, but he could've just said that.
Any lack of accountability with the Steelers stems from the top. By now, we've had enough players come and go since Pittsburgh's last postseason win in 2015 to know the culture is rotting from within. While it may not entirely be Tomlin's fault, he deserves some blame for how the last decade has gone.
Mike Tomlin, Steelers lack accountability and discipline
Even if we're only to look at the 2023-24 Steelers, there's an argument to be made that this team lacked what its head coach used to be known for -- providing routine and discipline. Just ask Najee Harris.
Diontae Johnson didn't block for his teammate. George Pickens' weekly sideline tirades. Chuks Okorafor openly mocking then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The list goes on and on, and these are only the mistakes we were made aware of.
Pittsburgh's outlook should change this offseason. If Tomlin does stay on -- at least until the end of his contract -- one would hope changes to the quarterback position, among other upgrades, bring with them a fresh perspective. A leader like Harris openly questioning command is unusual, and speaks to a larger problem.
Tomlin enforces said rules. I understand his frustration, especially given all he has accomplished with the Steelers. To move forward, even he has to change his approach.