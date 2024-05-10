NaLyssa Smith explains how Caitlin Clark's impact goes way beyond just scoring
The player who stood out on the Indiana Fever during the team's last preseason game against the Atlanta Dream wasn't Caitlin Clark. It was NaLyssa Smith, and it's okay it wasn't Clark.
Smith had her second 20-point preseason scoring game, leading the Fever with 21 points Thursday night. Clark on the other hand posted 12 points but had a team high of eight rebounds.
Reporters focused more on her offensive performance in the post-game press conferences. She made just two of her nine 3-point attempts. It was ultimately an off night for Clark.
Clark was hard on herself after the game, expressing how she didn't think she was that "effective." But Smith had her back to lift her up.
Caitlin Clark's teammates understand her value beyond scoring
Smith isn't wrong. Clark does get a lot of attention, especially when she has an off-night shooting. They're not focusing on how she led the team in rebounds and gave her teammates opportunities to excel on the court. Not to mention, the Fever also won the game.
It's Smith's third year with the Fever, so she's familiar with the organization. She is part of the strong front court with Aliyah Boston. But she and many of the other Fever players are taking the attention from Clark and using it to their advantage.
Last season, the Fever had a noticeable lack of 3-point shooters on the team. Now they have Clark to fill that gap and help. Clarks' presence on the floor gives the forwards, such as Smith, opportunities.
"(Clark is) getting her teammates open, she's getting us open shots, and letting us get to the rim," Smith said. "Everybody is so focused on her that it's given us an opportunity, and she's passing it out like a bullet."
The game Thursday night was the most fans at a Fever game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since Tamika Catchings' last regular season game in 2016.