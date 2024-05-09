WNBA Preseason: How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream
By Ian Levy
The Indiana Fever lost their preseason opener on a last-second 3-pointer by Arike Ogwunbowale, 79-76. However, they built some positive momentum, got 21 big points from rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and demonstrated several reasons to be optimistic about their upcoming season.
The WNBA preseason schedule is tight and the Fever have just one more tune-up before their regular-season opener against the Connecticut Sun on May 14. That game is tonight against the Atlanta Dream, who finished fifth in the league last season and added veterans Tina Charles, Nia Coffey and Aerial Powers.
How to watch Caitlin Clark in WNBA preseason: Fever vs. Dream
- Date: Thursday, May 9
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Stadium: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- TV info: None
- Live stream: WNBA League Pass (free preview)
This will be Clark's debut in front of a home crowd and everyone nationally will be able to tune in, thanks to a free preview on WNBA League Pass. A season-long subscription is just $34.99, a screaming deal that lets you watch every game for every team that's not televised on a national partner like ABC, ESPN, CBS or Prime. In addition, you can watch full-game replays the next day, as well as classic games in their archive.
Clark was typically prolific from beyond the arc against the Wings but really struggled to get into the paint against their physical defenders. The Dream present a very similar challenge with the swarming, oppressive defense of Jordin Canada, Haley Jones, Aerial Powers and more waiting for her. But she'll have plenty of support from the home crowd and her talented teammates. Aliyah Boston was dominant against the Dream last season, averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks across four games.
If the Fever have designs on making a surprise run to the playoffs this season, the Dream are a team they may have to leap in the standings and tonight is a perfect chance to start establishing themselves.