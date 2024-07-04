Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money 2024: Winner's share, full payout info
The crowd yelling, American flag regalia and red, white and blue painting the scene, hot dogs being smashed and thrown down throats en masse -- you see all of this and it can only mean that it's the Fourth of July on Coney Island and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is back in our lives once again.
It'll be different for the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, of course, with Joey Chestnut not being up at the podium to defend his mustard belt and go for a 17th victory in the July 4 contest we all get excited for annually. He's out of the contest this year, which means someone else who has been left in the dust when Chestnut is competing now has a chance to etch their name in competitive eating glory.
They will also have the chance to claim the top prize. How much prize money is hanging in the balance at the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? We have what you need to know, from the total purse size to the winner's share and more.
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money: Winner's share, total purse
The winner of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will receive an impressive $10,000 payout for the victory, one of the biggest prizes in competitive eating, and it's awarded to both the men's and women's champions. In addition to the prize money as well, the men's winner receives the famous mustard belt and the women's winner is awarded the pink mustard belt as the champion.
There is a $40,000 total purse for the annual Fourth of July event on Coney Island.
Full Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money distribution
Here's a look at how the prize money is awarded at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to which finisher in the event.
Finishing Position
Prize Money
Winner
$10,000
2nd
$5,000
3rd
$2,500
4th
$1,500
5th
$1,000
Cash prizes for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest were first awarded back in 2007 and have been ever since with the purse size and winner's share increasing a bit in recent years. Meanwhile, prior to money being awarded, we saw things like travel packages, sponsorships and so on awarded as prizes to the winners over the years in addition to, as mentioned, the ultimate prize of the mustard belts.
Of course, like we said, Chestnut won't add another belt and victory to his resumé this year. However, it's wild to think that he's made getting close to $150,000 in just the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest alone in his career. If you're going to be great at gorging yourself, be the best to ever do it, we guess, and you'll make quite the profit.