NBA 3-Point Contest participants: Running list of who’s in and out
Will Damian Lillard defend his title at this year's NBA 3-Point Contest? Given the star-studded list of players participating in the event, it won't be easy, but it will be fun to watch.
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is approaching, including the 3-Point Contest, featuring some of the league’s best marksmen. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the competition.
While it may not have the glitz and glamour of the Slam Dunk Contest, it is a chance for players to show off their elite shooting skills from beyond the arc.
Since the event originated in 1986, only seven players have won multiple titles. Reigning champion Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks will have a chance to join rarified air and defend his title as one of eight participants.
2024 NBA 3-Point Contest participants
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Often regarded for flashy passing and playmaking skills, Tyrese Haliburton is also an elite three-point shooter.
Despite missing 13 games this season, Haliburton ranks 25th in 3s made (131) while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc on 7.9 attempts per contest.
Representing the Indiana Pacers, who are hosting this year's NBA All-Star Game, Haliburton will have the city of Indianapolis on his side as he tries to become the first player in franchise history to win the competition.
Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
149 of Malik Beasley’s 213 field goals made this season have been 3s. Beasley ranks fifth in 3-point percentage (44.7) on six attempts per game. Playing alongside two All-NBA caliber players who command a lot of defensive attention in the form of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Beasley has been a beneficiary and established himself as one of the best shooters in the league.
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson will be making his first appearance as an NBA All-Star this weekend for his role as the driving force behind the success of the New York Knicks. Brunson will be busy on his first All-Star Weekend trip, competing in the 3-Point Contest and All-Star Game.
Shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game, Brunson is a high-volume, high-efficiency shooter who can get hot in a hurry. Could he be a dark horse to win the competition?
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
Last year’s 3-Point Contest Champion, Lillard has established himself as one of the best shooters ever. Dame ranks fifth all-time in 3s made (2,530), trailing Hall of Famer Reggie Maller by 30 3s for fourth on the list.
Lillard has struggled from beyond the arc this season compared to the standard he’s set throughout his illustrious career, posting a 34.5 clip on 8.4 attempts per game, but his body of work speaks for itself.
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
A 7-footer with a silky smooth shooting stroke, it is tempting to compare Lauri Markkanen to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. Shooting 40.6 on eight attempts per game, Markkanen is a certified sniper.
Markkanen, also known as The Finnisher, is shooting particularly well from the left corner -- 44.4 percent. Assuming he picks the left corner as his “money rack,” he could light up the scoreboard in this competition.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Lillard is not the only player with a chance to join the shortlist of players to win multiple 3-Point Contests at this year’s event. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Town will have a chance to win his second title in three seasons, becoming the tallest winner since Nowitzki did it in 2006.
KAT ranks 12th in the NBA in 3-point percentage (43.8) on 5.2 attempts per game. While he may not shoot from beyond the arc at as high of a rate as some of the other contestants on this list, Towns showcased his shooting ability when he made 10 3s against the Charlotte Hornets in a 62-point effort,
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young is the only player in this contest who ranks in the top 10 in 3-pointers attempted (442) and made (165). In other words, he is made for an event like this. Young ranks within the top five in both categories.
Shooting 37.3 percent from 3 on nine attempts per game, Young ranks 94th in the NBA in 3-point percentage. His extended range and willingness to let it fly from 30-plus feet make him a threat almost as soon as he crosses halfcourt.
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Like Young, Donovan Mitchell’s percentage leaves some to be desired, but he is taking and making 3s at a high rate. Tied with Lillard, Markkanen, and Michael Porter Jr. for 14th in 3s made (143), Mitchell is 11th in attempts (394).
The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the Cleveland Cavaliers are firing on all cylinders, with Mitchell’s shooting ability playing a critical role in the team’s offensive success. It is noteworthy that Spida has attempted 18 total 3s from both corners, which could impact his performance in this competition.
When is the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest?
The NBA 3-Point Contest presented by Starry is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
Where is the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest?
The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis, Indiana.