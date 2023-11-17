NBA Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in Sixth Man of the Year race
The NBA Sixth Man of the Year race features several strong candidates early on. Who deserves the early No. 1 spot?
The Sixth Man of the Year race tends to boil down to which player scores the most off the bench, which isn't ideal. There are so many key role players who don't get so much as a passing thought when ballots are cast because their points per game isn't where it "needs" to be.
That's a shame. On the other hand, there is undeniable value in a player who comes off the bench and carries the offense. That generally allows the stars more latitude to rest. Ideally, we get a candidate — such as Malcolm Brogdon last season — who mixes the dirty work with a healthy scoring output.
Brogdon was, of course, an outlier. He went very quickly from a No. 1 option and fringe All-Star candidate with the Indiana Pacers to a supercharged sixth man role with the No. 2-seed Boston Celtics.
As the 2023-24 sixth man race plays out, it's important to pay mind to the players who are going above and beyond in various categories. Also, it's early — expect names like Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook to pop up once they get more time under their belts as sixth men.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings: Week 3
Honorable mentions: Cole Anthony, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Malik Monk, Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Paul
Caris LeVert is averaging 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on .432/.328/.739 splits for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's also playing 33.1 minutes per game, despite only starting in one of his 10 appearances. He is undeniably important to the Cavs' offense, especially with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen only recently getting back into the lineup.
Despite the obvious firepower in the Cavs' starting backcourt, Cleveland's options are relatively limited on the self-creation front. LeVert is the second unit's primary ball-handler, snaking through screens and providing a legitimate three-level scorer that defenses have to contend with. LeVert is comfortable spotting up along the perimeter as well, and he will spend plenty of time on the court next to both Mitchell and Garland. He's a game-finisher for the Cavs, as well as a player who eats minutes during the first three quarters.
WIth LeVert, there's always a quantity over quality factor to consider. He takes (and makes) a lot of difficult shots, but he will also take possessions into his own hands at inopportune times. His value is primarily centered on drives and spot-up 3s, with little value in between. Plus, he's not a great defender. That much was abundantly clear during the Cavs' postseason flameout.
Cleveland relies on LeVert a ton, but he will have to expand his value beyond scoring volume to truly earn the No. 1 spot in a crowded sixth man race.