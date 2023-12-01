NBA Awards Rankings: Nikola Jokic still leads pack in hotly contested MVP race
The MVP race is heating up, but it's difficult to knock Nikola Jokic off his pedestal.
Luka Doncic is averaging the lowest usage rate since his rookie season (34.9) for the Dallas Mavericks, who have done a complete 180 from last season's depressing tank job to run out to an 11-6 record. Credit where it's due — Dereck Lively has been a revelation, Grant Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. were impactful additions on the wing, and Kyrie Irving looks extremely comfortable. But, Doncic remains the ringleader.
For the season, Doncic is averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on .489/.388/.773 splits. His 3-point volume and efficiency have never been higher. He's buying in to the right shot diet, stretching defenses thin with his patented step-back before picking them apart with frequent forays to the rim. There still isn't a better NBA player when it comes to mixing speeds and deploying strength on finishes at the rim. Doncic isn't your standard explosive NBA athlete, but few athletes exhibit better body control, a greater dominion over their direction and speed.
In the Mavs' impressive IST win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 28, Doncic poured in 41 points, nine boards, and nine assists on 51.7 percent shooting. Just the latest in a string of classic, all-around dominant performances from the 24-year-old. He doesn't contribute much on defense, but the offensive output is as strong as ever in a slightly more balanced role.
So long as the Mavs continue at their current pace, it will be difficult to omit Doncic from the MVP conversation. He carries such a significant burden every night and he's producing with great efficiency despite his proclivity for high-difficulty shot attempts.