NBA Awards Rankings: Nikola Jokic still leads pack in hotly contested MVP race
The MVP race is heating up, but it's difficult to knock Nikola Jokic off his pedestal.
It's impossible to deny Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stature as a legitimate contender in this awards race. OKC is 12-6, currently third in the West. Gilgeous-Alexander has plenty of help, from the burgeoning two-way stardom of Chet Holmgren, to the dynamic connective tissue provided by Jalen Williams. But it is SGA who leads the NBA in drives per game. It is SGA who is averaging a career high in usage rate (33.1) and a career low in turnover percentage (8.3).
On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on .541/.350/.945 splits. His 3-point volume is up compared to last season and he's hitting enough to keep the defense honest. Inside the arc, there isn't a more potent guard scorer in the association. Gilgeous-Alexander can't match Doncic's unique strength, but he's 6-foot-6 with unreal balance and dexterity. SGA can change directions on a dime and freeze defenders with expertly timed gear shifts. He can get to his pull-up from anywhere and he's a top-tier rim finisher for his position.
Gilgeous-Alexander has helpfully strung together four straight games with 30+ points, all while playing elite defense. He's leading the NBA in steals per game (2.3) while also breaking into the block category on a regular basis (0.9). Blessed with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, SGA is a handful at the point of attack and a constant threat as a roamer. He's an invasive presence in passing lanes, perfectly optimized in an OKC lineup littered with quality on-ball defenders and an elite rim protector, which allows SGA to maximize his activity level and risk-taking.
It's not common for guards to produce at SGA's level on both ends of the floor. He is a legitimate DPOY candidate, or at the very least All-Defense. OKC is the only NBA team with a top-five offense and a top-five defense right now. SGA is integral to both. How can he not get votes?